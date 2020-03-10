Disappointed with recycling center closing
Great disappointment, but the concerns are understandable. If only $6,000 was the deficit in 2019, couldn’t the Athens Township Supervisors manage to cover this in the budget by eliminating something less necessary? Also, if those entering the gate donated a dollar or two, this might take care of the deficit. Recycling is a wonderful solution and better than filling landfills with reusable materials. Perhaps cutting the hours open especially in the winter months. The worker issue is also understandable, but there must be capable and reliable people or students who would be willing, if the need was widely made known. Maybe by spring or summer someone will come up with a plan to keep this much needed service operating.
No sidewalks on Elmira Street?
How come there are no side walks on Elmira Street? It’s not safe to walk or ride a bike on Elmira Street.
Question on recycling center closing
Now that they closed the Athens Township Recycling Center, I was wondering where the politicians want us to go? If they could let us know in Soundoff that would be appreciated. Thank you very much.
Editor’s Note: In the Feb. 28 issue of the Morning Times, the Athens Townships Supervisors said this: “Athens Township residents can contact local garbage services to see if they offer recycling, or utilize Sayre Borough’s recycling center.” The Sayre center, which is located on South Thomas Avenue, is open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Beginning in April, those hours will expand to Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
Proud of Trump for food stamp stance
Starting April 1, all able-bodied people with no dependents between the ages of 18 and 49 will be at risk of losing their food stamps. Approximately 700,000 people nationwide, which includes 100,000 in Pennsylvania will be affected. If you meet certain work, training or school requirements, you will be exempt. The Trump administration wants able-bodied people to work. This would save over $5 billion in five years. Go Trump, make America great.
Question about Waverly Glen project
Will the renovations at the Waverly Glen include Pickle Ball court?
Movie on Socialism worth seeing
Last night, we went to the Sayre Theatre to see the movie Hidden Life, a drama/historical movie about Socialism in Nazi Germany in the beginning. After the movie, I was quite impressed that it related more towards Bernie Sanders about Socialism and the hardships it created for all these people and how it divided people. It was so heartbreaking. I hope a lot of people go see this movie to understand Socialism and what it can do to our great country. Go see this movie and get the real facts about Socialism.
