The work of changing over the Waverly town hall in order to make room for the local chapter of the Red Cross was begun July 22, 1920 and probably no later than the first of August the police headquarters would be located in what was then known as the west truck room in the front of the building.
The work was under the supervision of the chairman of the committee on public buildings of the board of trustees and contractor William L. Lord was in charge of the work.
The two big doors in the front of the room, formerly a truck room were not only beautiful but valuable and because of their long association with the building and perhaps a “Woodman spare that tree” feeling on the part of the village fathers, the doors were not taken down or in any way changed.
According to the plans the exterior of the building was not to be changed in any way the improvements being entirely confined to the interior and there they were to be of a partially temporary nature so that should it be at any time decided to go back to the foremen room for the holding of trials and transacting business of the courts it could be done.
The important question that confronted those in charge the first day was the fitting up of the small room so, that trials could be held there in cases where prisoners, as was their right when held on certain charges, demand a trial by jury.
A trial of this kind makes necessary the use of a long table for attorneys and stenographers, also six chairs in which to set a jury and other chairs for material witnesses who would be called in the case, and for all these considerable room was required.
If the platform on which the presiding magistrate was to be seated is placed in the rear of the room then the chairs for the jury could be near the center of the room, and toward the door, spectators could gather as they did in the previous police justice room.
There were, however, objections to this. With the justice desk and platform in the rear of the room it would be necessary to depend entirely upon artificial light. The ventilation in the rear of that small room was bound to be bad especially when a big crowd blocked the front of the room, the small entrance door and the outer hall and it would be difficult for attorneys, officers or witnesses to get their places granting again that a trial was in progress in which many people were interested.
With the platform, the rail and the presiding officers desk and chair in the front of the building on the west side as had been proposed, several of these objections would be overcome, but it seemed a question of sufficient room could be secured within the rail for attorneys, stenographers and others including of course the prisoner or prisoners, whose presence might be required there.
Incidentally and with all due respect to the small paned, wholly artistic and really beautiful doors filling what would be the front of the new police room, the bottom of these doors are of heavy wood and a police officer less that 6 feet tall standing on his tip toes could just see the sidewalk on the opposite side of the street. The prisoners in the cells in the basement below had just as much chance of seeing anything transpiring outside the town hall as would Waverly police officers in their new room.
Contractor Lord suggested that the placing of the platform in that end of the room and of sufficient height would make it possible for officers in the town hall to see out.
In 1892 the Village Hall was erected at a cost of $18,000 ($232,303.00 in 2020). The three- and one-half story brick masonry building’s most outstanding feature is the Queen Anne style bell tower.
The basement of the building was used for a prison and for heating. The first floor was occupied by Tioga Hose Co., No. 1, Waverly Hook and Ladder Co., No. 2; Spalding Hose Co., No. 3; the fire police, trustees, and the police justice. The second floor had the business rooms of Spalding Hose Co., and the Hook and Ladder Co. The third floor had the business offices of Tioga Hose Co., and the fire police.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
