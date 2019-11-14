Editor,
The New York state Public Service Commission (PSC) is reluctantly admitting that the state faces a natural gas shortage, and they don’t know what to do about it.
Governor Cuomo blames everybody but himself. The state is stalling on making decisions that have to be made. There are capacity issues. The PSC had a policy of limiting new natural gas customers, which promotes the use of more polluting fuels causing higher carbon emissions. Of course Governor Cuomo and New York City Mayor DeBlasio are all in on AOC’s “Green New Deal.”
Approving new pipelines that have been proposed would help a lot. The state has been holding up most pipelines due to the environmental lobby being very powerful. Also the Governor hasn’t helped to alleviate the situation.
Governor Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Murphy will not approve the pipeline that would serve New York City. The National Grid can no longer offer new gas hookups or added service for current customers. Natural gas is now the least expensive and pollutes the air much less than any of the other fuels.
Remember, the Southern Tier of the state is sitting on the Marcellus Shale that has created over 110,000 jobs in Pennsylvania and a huge windfall for not only that state, but also for local counties and municipalities, where hydro-fracking is taking place. Most of New York states natural gas comes from other states, and especially Pennsylvania.
In April of 2020, the Indian Point nuclear power plant will be shutting down one of their two nuclear reactors. Indian point now supplies 25 percent of New York cities electricity. With the shut down it will increase demand for more natural gas in the state.
Record amounts of natural gas are now being produced in the United States, and now it is being frozen (liquified) and sent to India, China and other countries. New York could use it.
If New York leaders don’t wake up and come to their senses and stop blocking new fuel supplies, the state may wind up reducing its carbon footprint by forcing its residents to move to where they won’t have to shiver in the dark. Already many thousands of state residents are leaving the state for a variety of reasons.
The Southern Tier could use a real shot in the arm with all the jobs that would be created, and the state would reap millions of dollars in taxes and fees, if state leaders would come to their senses and help alleviate the natural gas shortages in the state by smartly planning on safely drilling in the Southern Tier.
We already know that the New York state legislature’s first item of business in the new year will be to approve the use of recreational Marijuana in hopes of raising millions of dollars in revenue. Far more people will be killed or hospitalized from the use of marijuana than from drilling for natural gas, but with the one party state government it will be legalized. When you already have about the highest taxes in the nation, plus our casinos, lotteries, sports betting, abortions, and fees on about everything, they will go ahead and tax marijuana heavily, so illegal marijuana will be less expensive than the state regulated.
I would think it is time for our leaders to stand up to the powerful lobbies and do something that will really benefit the Southern Tier, as well as increase the state supply of natural gas. Lets stand up to the powerful lobbies, quit worrying about next election and get theses pipelines approved and built. Southern Tier Assemblymen Phil Palmesano and Chris Friend agree with me, but of course they are in the minority in Albany.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
