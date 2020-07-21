Upset over taxes
My real estate/Sayre Area School District taxes goes up every year, and this year went up $87. It is getting too expensive to live in Sayre. How is a senior homeowner living on Social Security supposed to get by? It is unreasonable and ridiculous. What am I receiving with the increase in taxes? I get to live on a road that has been dug up numerous times and repatched, repatched and repatched again, to the point it is horrendous to drive on.
Stores should enforce mask rules
I was wondering why the face mask rules are not being enforced in most of the stores? They really need to start doing this to keep us safe.
Thanks to local church
I want to thank the church that had chicken dinners this past Saturday (July 11). The meal was delicious and had a good price. It was very much appreciated.
Responding to previous caller on masks
I went into a local restaurant wearing a mask, while eating I took it off. When done, it was on. Too bad you don’t like it. Don’t come in if you see something you don’t like. Get over it.
Fireworks are a constitutional right
I think it’s great that everybody is blowing these fireworks off day and night, all year round. It’s their personal constitutional right. The law even says it. I wish these people would quit crying about them and go to bed.
Comment on AASD decision
If administrators cannot coach in the Athens Area School system, then school board members should not be allowed in any capacity.
Toilet trouble
I have lived in Sayre for almost eight years. Moved to Waverly and in all my time in Sayre, I was never told that I could only use a certain amount of toilet paper. I was never told that I couldn’t flush this or that in the toilet. I get in Waverly and the next thing I know is they’re complaining about everything in the sewer even though they upgraded.
Redskins is a term of pride
Sports teams names and mascots are chosen to reflect strength, speed, agility, skill, cunning and valor. Native Americans reflect all of these qualities in abundance. If the Sayre School Board feels forced to make change for the sake of change, it will end years of great tradition and any new name selected will likely be criticized also.
Upset with Wolf
I’ve been to several restaurants since they opened for the 50 percent capacity and have found absolutely no problem going in with a mask, sitting down and dining and then leaving — and yet now our illustrious Gov. Wolf has decided that they can only open to 25 percent capacity. It makes absolutely no sense and is going to drive our restaurants and business owners out of business. This is ridiculous. Somebody needs to step forward. I’m glad the legislature and our representatives are trying to fight Gov. Wolf on all of his mandates. It’s getting to the point where you just can’t trust this man to do what’s in the best interest of the citizens of the commonwealth.
Question for newspaper
Your newspaper has large notices letting us know how to contact your sports department for ideas for a sports story. Could the same be done regularly to let us know how to contact you with a local news story?
Editor’s Note: You can send any suggestions to Pat McDonald at editor@morning-times.com or to Ryan Sharp at rsharp@morning-times.com. Our emails are listed at the end of each story that have our byline on them. You can also find the editor’s email on page A3 every day.
