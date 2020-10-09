Both the Sayre Evening Times and the Towanda Daily Review carried the following news 100 years ago in 1920.
At a meeting breaking all records for attendance of delegates in this county every one of the 72 districts being represented Dr. Harry S. Fish, M.D. of Sayre was elected chairman of the Republican county committee, for a four-year term, defeating Dr. George F. Carling, D.D.S. of Sayre, a candidate for reelection, by a vote of 52 to 25.
Seventy-seven votes were cast representing the 72 election districts the extra five votes representing extra delegates in five districts. The vote was taken by the secretary calling the roll, each delegate in response to the calling of his name, rising to his feet and declaring his choice.
The election of Dr. Fish followed an energetic fight and his clean-cut majority shows there was little opposition to his election. He is well known in the county, being chief surgeon at the Peoples hospital at Sayre, where his work has placed him among the leaders of his profession. He has always been an active Republican, saw service in the medical Corps of the U. S. Army in WW I where he served with distinction and his election brings to the Republican party in this county, a clean cut, vigorous, capable leader.
The other officers elected at the meeting were H. M. Turner, of Towanda, secretary, and F. F. Lomax of Monroeton, a former assemblyman, treasurer.
All political roads were leading to Towanda as the meeting of the county committee convened for the election of officers. Delegates began arriving early in the morning, and by noon a complete representation from every election district in the county was on hand.
Not alone were the delegates, politicians from every town, with the nucleus of the crowd centered about the corridors of the Ward Hotel, where headquarters had been established by County Chairman Carling, and also by Dr. H. S. Fish.
All the morning the opposing forces were working hard, lining up delegates and with everything apparently going smoothly and friendly until the convention was called a 2 o’clock in the main court room of the Courthouse.
It was like old times, like the days of old time county conventions with some of the old faces and many new ones, but all seemingly pleased to meet their fellows in Towanda, again, and glad to be in Towanda and Towanda was glad to welcome them all.
Shortly after 2 o’clock the meeting was called to order, County Chairman Carling presiding.
The first business was the roll call to which every district had a delegate to respond, only our proxies being offered.
Following the roll call, Chairman carling called for nominations for the office of county chairman.
Former Representative Lomax, in a few well-chosen words, presented the name of Dr. Harry S. Fish. He was followed by former Senator Charles E. Mills, of Sayre who offered the name of Dr. Carling.
No other nominations were presented. After the appointment of J. Roy Lilley of Towanda and Arthur Huntsinger of Sayre, as tellers, the roll was again called each delegate responding with the name of his choice. The recall showed that Dr. Fish had received 52 votes and Dr. Carling 25.
The newly elected chairman was escorted to the chair and given charge of the meeting. Before retiring, Dr. Carling expressed his appreciation of the splendid support he had been given during his term of office and pledged his support to the new chairman.
Chairman Fish briefly expressed his appreciation of the honor done him in his selection, and promised his best efforts first last and always, in preserving harmony in this county organization and expressed the hope that during the coming presidential campaign, the Republicans of Bradford County would unite in bringing about the over throw of the Democratic regime.
The business of electing a secretary and treasurer was then taken up. Hulett M. Turner of Towanda, as secretary and Frank F. Lomax of Monroeton as treasurer being elected by acclamation.
Introduced by Chairman Fish, Congressman McFadden of Canton spoke briefly, urging harmony and the election of a Republican president in November. He emphasized the fact that the people of the county are anxious to get back to a peace basis, and explained that with a Republican president, supported by a Republican congress, the abolishment of the present restraining war measures would soon be accomplished. He cited several measures recently enacted, showing that congress is really trying to bring things back to a standard of economic operation, and quoted figures showing that over 2,000,000,000 had been saved by some of this legislation. He claimed that if the legislation relative to railroads, now under way, was given a fair show in operation, it would iron out many of the perplexing problems of transportation.
Other speakers at the event were Senator E. E. Jones from Harford, Susquehanna County State Senator from this district, and C. P. Dewey of Gillett, representative from Bradford County in the State Legislature.
A motion was offered by E. P. Young of Towanda, and carried unanimously, instructing the county Chairman to forward a telegram to the Pennsylvania delegation, gathered at Chicago, endorsing Governor Sproul of Pennsylvania, for the Republican presidential nomination.
The meeting adjourned at 3:30, with harmony and good spirit the prevailing note. It was a good record so far as attendance figures go, many republicans from all sections of the county.
Henry Farley is a founding member and past president of the Sayre Historical Society. He is currently president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
