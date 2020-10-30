Both the Waverly Sun and the Sayre Evening Times were full of articles in the fall of 1947 outlining the birth of a new economic development association. The following are some of the highlights of those articles.
Aims of the Valley Economic Development association were set forth in a statement drafted in a meeting in October of 1947 at which the new organization was named were clearly and succinctly put and were expected to win the Economic Development Association the enthusiastic support of every Valley resident.
The aims and objectives drafted by the organizing committee clearly stated so that there could be no misunderstanding at some later date follow:
Aimed at “promoting and securing industrial and economic improvement for the Valley,” the VEDA will work in two specific directions. It will assist our present industries on the one hand, and on the other will “seek to secure such new industry as might be beneficial to the Valley.”
The men who drafted the statement were clearly awake to the needs of the Valley for new industry, and to the importance to the community of those industries already located here. They knew that while we should seek organizations which would provide new employment facilities, it was also highly important that those which already existed be protected and developed to the greatest possible extent
The first membership campaign of the Valley Economic Development association was launched Wednesday October 22, 1947 when all Valleyites were called upon to lend their support to the new organization formed to make the Valley a still better place to work and live.
Mechanics of the membership drive were in the hands of the four sponsoring organizations—the Sayre and Athens Chambers of commerce, the Waverly Board of Trade and the Valley Businessmen’s association. An objective of 350 members for the new body was fixed.
The membership fee was $35 annually, and it was expected to raise $12,000 a year to finance the VEDA’s program of assisting present industry, seeking new industry for the Valley and otherwise working with the economic development of the community.
The directors issued a statement in the form of a letter that was mailed to Valley residents:
“To you whose heart and home are here:
“A new organization has been formed in the Valley to promote and improve our economic positions, particularly in regard to aiding and assisting our present industries and in securing new industrial development. We believe the aims and objects of this new organization quite completely convey the objectives we wish to accomplish. Therefore, we quote those aims and objects from the by-laws, which are as follows:
“The name of the organization shall be the Valley Economic Development association.
“The Valley is defined as Waverly, New York; Sayre, Athens and South Waverly, Pennsylvania; and the adjacent area.
“The Valley Economic Development association is organized for the purpose of promoting and serving industrial and economic improvement for the Valley; to include assisting our present industries; to secure such new industry as might be beneficial to the Valley, and to participate in such other activities that might be helpful to the economic improvement of the Valley and surrounding communities. This association shall at all times act in accordance with the best interests of the entire Valley, realizing that it is only through the coordinated effort of all that unity and accomplishment can be attained.
“This association in its activities shall be non-partisan, non-sectarian, and shall take no part in, or lend its influence to the election or appointment of any candidate for national, state, county or town office.
“This undertaking would not be possible or capable of accomplishment if citizens of the four Valley communities had not deemed the matter of utmost importance to the future well-being of every citizen of the Valley. A review of our industrial status reveals very definite present and future weaknesses that we believe, unless corrected, may quite possibly, a few years hence result in economic hardship for the Valley. This association was formed to combat this trend and to utilize the present national high business level and decentralization programs now being formulated and completed by many industrial firms.
“If you believe in the objectives of this organization, and it is hard for us to consider how any thinking business or professional man would not agree, we will need your full financial and moral support. This project should be considered as an investment in the future economic development and progress of the Valley and we hope you will subscribe to this new association to the best of your financial ability.
“A committee will call on you within the near future and we hope for your enthusiastic support. Let’s get this job underway.”
The letter was signed by the board of directors who were: Leon B. Shedden, Stanley Burns, Arthur Kimmel, H. Austin Snyder, Gerald T. Keeney, Paul O’Brien, Sidney Glaser, Harry Henson, George Fraley, Bird Sumner, Harold Watrous, Albert Theetge, H. E Weller, Willard E. Ripley, Walter Merrill, Allyn S. Brown, Hart Seeley, Jr., Thomas Rynone, John H. Murray, Jr.
The Valley Economic Development Association filed their articles of incorporation in the office of the Prothonotary of Bradford Country and applied for a charter on December 11, 1947.
Claude M. Stroup was hired December 30, 1947 and started January 2, 1948 as the executive director of VEDA. His office was set up at the Sayre Community Center (the former Central School on West Lockhart street). Mr. Stroup was a graduate of the Wharton School of Business in 1924 with a Bachelor of science degree in economics, specializing in industrial management and personnel administration. He had been employed previously as the manager of the industrial department of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. He also served as director of the Industrial Bureau of the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Stroup resigned the position in 1949.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.