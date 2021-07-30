I was recently give some things to take to the Sayre Museum one of the items was a small program with the American Flag on the cover. The inside title page reads Blessing of the Colors and Banquet. Ball Skerpon Post, No 773 Ukrainian Catholic War Veterans, Sunday Afternoon, February 15th, 1948, at one o’clock Ukrainian Hall Sayre Penna. I further researched this date and found an article in the Sayre Evening Times that tells the story of the day.
Blessing of the colors of Ball-Skerpon post 773, Ukrainian Catholic War Veterans, at the Church of the Ascension of Our Lord, Sayre, yesterday morning was followed by a banquet attended by more than 200 persons.
The blessing of the colors was solemnized by Rev. Stephen P. Shymansky, assistant pastor of the church, following the 10 o’clock Mass.
The banquet was held in the Ukrainian Hall starting at 1 o’clock, with William O’Hara of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania representative of the Catholic War Veterans, as principal speaker. Many priests of the area, and representatives of other veteran organizations, were guests at the banquet which was presided over by Father Shymansky as toastmaster.
Vy. Rev. W. B. Bowhovich, pastor of the Church of the Ascension, spoke just before Mr. O’Hara, and said he was proud of the Ball-Skerpon Post. He called upon the members to lead the way as “disciples of Christ,” and urged them not to forget those who had given their lives in World War II.
Mr. O’Hara explained some of his work as an accredited representative of the Catholic War Veterans on the Veterans Administration. He pointed out the value of National Service Life Insurance and urged the veterans who had permitted their policies to lapse to reinstate them immediately. He also told the procedure to follow in obtaining recognition by the VA of service-connected disabilities.
Other speakers, who paid tribute to the local post and its work, were: Stephen J. Anderson of Elmira, Commander of Chemung County chapter, Catholic War Veterans; Dr. John M. Higgins of Sayre; James W. Cullen, commander of Skiff-Bower VFW post; Michael Pinchak, commander of Ball-Skerpon post; Rev. Robert J. Fox of St. James Church, Waverly; Rev. John E. Walsh of St. John’s church, South Waverly; Rev. John J. Gaffney of St. Joseph’s church, Athens; Rev. Charles F. Mulrooney, assistant pastor of the Church of the Epiphany, Sayre.
Guests introduced included Michael Spirak, adjutant, and Eugene F. Martin, a vice commander, of the Elmira Heights Catholic War Veterans post; James J. Loftus of Wilkes-Barre, an assistant to Mr. O’Hara; Edward A. Friess of Skiff-Bower post, Sayre; Edward Kiess, commander Fort Sullivan American Legion post Athens; Nicholas Alteri and Jack Behan.
The dinner was staged by the local post, with Michael Haluska as chairman of the committee on arrangements. Members of the St. Catherine’s club and other women of the church served the dinner with an overflow crowd in attendance.
At the services in the church the color guard consisted of Nichols Beach, John Skerpon, John Garrison, and Wesley Stromick.
In Memoriam in the program listed Philip Ball, Eugene Herrick, Philip Novak, Anthony Pleto, Melvin Skerpon and Stephen Hanas.
The menu: Tomato Juice, Roast Beef, Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Beets and Peas, Cabbage Salad, Pickles, Olives, Celery, Rolls and Butter, Cake and Ice Cream, Coffee.
Advertisers in the program were: Sayre Grill, George Tymoski, Prop; Hart’s Dry Cleaners and Dyers; Haluska’s Hardware, Reynold’s Drug and Jewelry Store; Schusco Shoe Service; Opening Soon Chacona’s Diner; Sayre Beverage; Valley Bowling Alleys and Sport Shop 117 W. Lockhart Street; Michael’s Restaurant Michael and Ann Woroblewski, Prop, 105 Thomas Ave.; Joseph A. Knapp, Printing; Nicholas D. Alteri; Community Dry Cleaners; Al Theetge Chevrolet Co.; The first National Bank Sayre, Penna.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
