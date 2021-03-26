A story that appeared in the Towanda Daily Review January 12, 1921 gave the details of the marriage of Elmer N. Mitchell and Mabel Bell Pike, January 11, 1921.
“Keep it a secret, judge, keep it a secret,” so pleaded Elmer Mitchell, a prosperous young man from Syracuse as he grabbed his newly acquired bride and leaped on board the east bound Lackawanna passenger train as it moved away from the Waverly station that afternoon at 4 o’clock.
Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell in the course of an afternoon had eloped, had lost a wedding ring, and had been married in an automobile running at a high rate of speed.
Mr. Mitchell and his bride, Mabel Pike, also of Syracuse, and likewise from a wealthy family, reached Waverly at noon on January 11 over the Lackawanna railroad from Binghamton. They went directly to Sayre and saw that justice George D. Bonfoey was on the job at the Borough hall. Mr. Mitchell in the customary youthful fright, made known his mission. He and the young woman wanted to get married and get married quick.
Judge Bonfoey thought a minute and realized that the couple needed a marriage license and the Black Diamond, the only train to the county seat was gone, he then drafted Roy Haverly, the borough fire truck driver. Haverly commandeered a big touring car owned by Night Police Officer Harry Brooks and parked near the borough hall. With Haverly at the wheel and Mitchell by his side the two men started for Towanda at 2:30. The bride was left in the custody of the court.
The trip to Towanda was made in 35 minutes. The necessary license was secured at the Register and Recorders office. Haverly showed more speed on the return trip and reached Athens in good time. The bridegroom, Mr. Mitchell, became talkative about his approaching wedding. He drew from his pocket the wedding ring, deeply packed in a box bearing the name of a Binghamton firm and attempted to show it to Mr. Heverly. In some unknown way the ring rolled from its resting place to the pavement near the corner of Center and Main streets in Athens.
The auto was stopped. Both men with the assistance of a score of persons passing at the time, searched for the ring. It was finally found in the gutter near the Wallin’s (motorcycle shop 308 South Main street) store. The time lost was quickly made up between Athens and Sayre and the men drew up in front of the Sayre Borough hall at 3:50.
Judge Bonfoey and the bride hopped into the automobile and the four were off to the Lackawanna station at Waverly. While Haverly drove the car Judge Bonfoey sat on the top of one of the rear doors of the car and performed the ceremony. The final words were pronounced, according to the judge as the auto reached the station.
The young couple leaped from the car and ran to the moving passenger train. Mitchell while standing on the platform threw a substantial remembrance to the judge and Mr. Haverly and then shouted, “Keep it a secret judge, keep it a secret for many months.”
I searched the Bradford County Marriage License books at the Bradford County Historical Society in Towanda and found the marriage license for Mr. and Mrs. Mitchell. It states that Elmer Nelson Mitchell a photographer form Syracuse, NY was born at Brooklyn, NY the son of George and Minnie Cypher Mitchell. Mabel Bell Pike a stenographer from Syracuse NY was born at Syracuse the daughter of George C. and Bessie May Porter Pike. The marriage license states that neither of them had ever been married before but as I searched further, I found the World War I military registration card for Elmer Pike and it states there that he is an insurance solicitor for Prudential Insurance and in case of emergency his wife should be notified. This form was filled out on June 5, 1917. Perhaps this was the reason Mr. Mitchell wanted Judge Bonfoey to “keep it a secret.”
Elmer N. Mitchell was born January 10, 1895 and died December 22, 1964. Mabel Pike Mitchell, who was a twin, was born November 10, 1898 and died in May 2, 1979 in Lake Worth Florida she retired from Hearst Newspapers after working for them for thirty-three years she had no survivors.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
