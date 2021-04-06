Editor,
One year has passed since the pandemic began. Over 500,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, millions lost their job, small businesses have closed, local governments lost millions in tax revenues, people are sick of being shut-in.
So, you’d think that when the American Rescue Plan was passed by Congress, it would have broad support by our elected representatives. Nope. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller joined every Republican in Congress in voting no to this historic legislation. Keller tweeted he voted against the bill because it supports “liberal, special interests”. Let’s look at who those special interests are.
By now you may have received your $1,400 stimulus check like 85% of Pennsylvania households. I’m sure most of these struggling households, including those occupied by Republicans, are thrilled to receive this economic lifeline.
Over 600,000 unemployed Pennsylvanians will get an additional $300 in weekly benefits through September. Some of these idle workers are Republicans, too.
In Pennsylvania, $20 billion will go to help low-income households catch-up on overdue rent. I’m sure Republican landlords will be happy to get the money that is owed to them.
Local governments will get $6 billion to help cover revenue shortfalls caused by the pandemic and make investments in broadband, water, and sewer systems. Do you think the counties and municipalities controlled by Republicans will turn down the money?
To Keller these benefits are nothing but a special interest giveaway. To millions of struggling Americans, they are a godsend. When is Keller going to start working for them?
Ed Zygmunt
Laceyville
