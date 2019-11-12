Sick of signs
Now that the election is over, all the politicians and their workers should get out and take the signs down. Remember, LBJ’s wife said “Keep America Beautiful.
Waverly should enact new parking rules
Will the Waverly Village officials please continue with the new parking rules? There are several cars that remain on the street in the same place for over seven days, and I think there’s a village ordinance that says the cars have to be moved every seven days.
Valley needs new grocery, clothing stores
I just wanted to say that we don’t need another car lot. I think we have enough car lots. I think we need a new grocery store and a new clothing store. I think they would be real nice.
Against back-yard parking
Why is Sayre Borough allowing landlords to take out back yards and turn them into parking lots for tenant parking? It seems like it be it be against code. I know of at least three of them — no grass, all stone.
