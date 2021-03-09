Editor,
Remember Senator Chuck Shumer saying, “we win the election and we change America.”
Maybe you doubted his word.
John Kerry says we only have 9 years to straighten out the country to get on the right track. I think it will be a lot shorter time with this administration. The Southern border has become a nightmare and of course the administration says there is no crisis as this was planned before the election, though now they don’t know how to handle it as they are swamped with illegal Democrats. The administration honeymoon didn’t last long enough, though the media is trying to prolong it.
The Pope is now saying God may bring about “The Great Flood” if the climate crisis is not solved, though I am not sure Joe listens to the Pope for much guidance.
I think the Biden family should be ashamed of themselves for pushing this guy to run for president. I wouldn’t be surprised if he didn’t last the four years. Just look at the poor guy already. He found out real quick that this isn’t the do nothing senate. He is being kept from answering questions from the friendly media and may never hold a press conference.
The administration has yet to thank Trump for getting the COVID vaccine in record time. Now Biden can take credit for ending the pandemic. I wonder if the blue states will ever end it, especially New York, California, Michigan, and Illinois. All of these states are seeing record numbers of residents moving out.
The administration job employment questionnaire has been shortened to just a few questions. They ask your gender, your race, your sexual orientation, and how much did you donate to the campaign. Forget about such unimportant things as experience or education.
Thousands of hard working blue collar union workers and others were let go as one of Biden’s first acts was to shut down the XL pipeline before even having a real plan on how to move forward. I’m sure Warren Buffet was for shutting it down, but still he rakes in the profits from helping ship the Canadian oil to Texas by rail which pollutes more than a pipe line would.
The Canadians can now move ahead with shipping the oil to the west coast to send to China. Pipelines are needed in other parts of the country, especially in NY to get natural gas to the New York City area, but are not allowed to be built thanks to the politicians in charge.
Oh yes, the price of gasoline, heating oil, diesel fuel and other fossil fuel products are rocketing ahead. Remember the cost of diesel fuel is going to cost you more for almost everything. I think it will be a while before we have electric tractor trailers.
Congress needs an overhaul. Neither party can sit down with a member of the other party for a cup of coffee without breaking each others coffee cups. The Neanderthal dinosaurs have to be voted out and term limits may be the only thing that can get us on the right track. Good luck with that!
May God Bless America and maybe the Pope has a good point.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
