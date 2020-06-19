Editor,
The Fourth of July and its attendant celebrations is almost upon us. This will result in many people purchasing fireworks and setting them off to celebrate.
I would like to ask our Valley citizens to reconsider this fireworks tradition. I do appreciate that there are many traditions that families have had for years. There are however many negative side effects of fireworks displays in one’s back yard.
Safety is a large one. Fireworks handled by amateurs can be very dangerous. Fireworks were involved in an estimated 9,100 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments during calendar year 2018.
We must seriously consider the veterans who live in our Valley. They have served in Afghanistan and Iraq, and other parts of the world putting their lives on the line every day. We have honored them with the many recognition banners flying in our communities. Many of our veterans suffer from PTSD and fireworks can and do cause serious flash backs for them.
Somehow, I do not think celebrating our independence at the harm of those who continue to fight for that independence is appropriate. It’s also a bit hypocritical to fly banners honoring our veterans yet ignore the negative impact our fireworks activities have on them.
Fireworks also has a serious impact on our pets. Almost all dogs, some cats and some farm animals are absolutely terrified of the noise and commotion. This leads to extreme anxiety in these animals, panting, pacing and trying to hide in small spaces in which they will not fit.
I do not think you can really appreciate this unless you have a 90-pound dog trying to climb in your lap in absolute fear. One can just check the comments on the Valley’s “nextdoor.com” news feed to understand this as a significant issue in the Valley.
South Waverly recently passed an ordinance which for all practical purposes bans the setting off of fireworks in the community. Please honor our military and respect this ordinance.
I acknowledge this letter may not make any difference in your mind, but I would ask you to take some time to carefully think about these issues. Please keep the Fourth of July safe in our Valley and respect the impact fireworks has on our veterans and pets.
Ralph & Carol Meyer
South Waverly
