About two o’clock Wednesday morning February 4, 1891 the fire alarm sounded forth its dread notes, and firemen and citizens were soon reaching towards the scene of destruction, which proved to be the “Old Exchange Hotel,” located in the lower part of town, which stood for nearly sixty years and had sheltered such men as Horace Greeley, John C. Fremont, James Buchanan, David Wilmot, Ulysses Mercur, Galusha A. Grow, John VanBuren, R. M. Johnson(the slayer of Tecumseh), and hosts of others of national reputation. Truly it was an old landmark, and in its time more good and bad whiskey had passed over its bar, to the stomachs of consumers, than any other place of its kind, in Bradford County could boast of. At the time of its construction the people laughed at the idea of it being so far uptown; but for its last fifteen years it was so far downtown, and probably too far down to warrant the proprietor in receiving a license in the 1891 term of court. The town had grown up to it and beyond it, and far in advance of it, leaving it still out of the business district.
From all the particulars that were reported, the fire was of purely accidental origin—supposed to have started from the kitchen stove, and first discovered by Alex Carter, the hostler, connected with the place, who gave the alarm just in time to save the inmates from cremation. Mr. Phelps, the lessee of the place had to fly, while but half dressed, to warn his guests of their danger, and save his family who were taken from their sleeping chambers to the nearest neighbor in their night clothes.
Only one, true and faithful, who probably saved the lives of the inmates of the house, perished in the flames it was “Pat,” the shepherd dog belonging to Clarence Ovenshire, that was occupying the room with his adopted master, Alex Carter, and gave the first warning of danger, that awoke Carter from his slumbers but failed to make his own escape, and truly some of those who were sleeping in that tinder box that night could thank ‘Pat” for their existence on earth.
The piano was the only piece of furniture taken from the house, and that in very marred condition, and Mr. Phelps and his family had to buy entire new wearing apparel Wednesday morning, as nearly every stich of clothing, except their night garments, were consumed in the burning building.
The lessee was insured to the amount of $500 on stock and $500 on furniture, but taking into consideration the clothing of the family, his books containing unsettled accounts of his Tioga business, his pocket book containing $100 in money and a number of notes, and a gold watch, his entire loss ran $3000. Besides his daughter Nettie was employed at Mrs. Lockwood’s millinery store, lost her clothing and also a gold watch.
The building belonged to Charles Powers, proprietor of the European Hotel, and was insured for $2,900, including barns, sheds and outbuildings. The barns and sheds were not burned.
The building on the north, owned by Frank Morley, was badly scorched, and the one on the south, the residence of Clarence Canfield, but in these cases there was no loss further than the damage to the buildings and the burning of the outbuildings due to the prompt will, and work of the firemen who understood what they had to contend with.
The property belonging to the tenants in the Morley building was also badly damaged by water and heat, and D. F. Parks’ building ,the old store, then being used by Mrs. Parks as a school, showed damaging marks by the fire.
While the old hotel had been an eyesore to the downtown people, it left one trail in its destruction that would take years to recover from, and that was the ruin of the beautiful maple trees in front of the N. C. Harris residence, which were nearly all damaged. The trees were thirty years old. The fire had long been looked for and the nearby residents no longer had to live in fear of such a disaster.
According to Louise Welles Murray in her 1908 Old Tioga Point and Early Athens History, William Briggs built the once well-known hostelry, in latter days called “the Exchange,” but originally known as “Briggs’ Tavern.” in 1825. The building was remodeled by the Parks brothers in 1840. It was the stopping place for the stage, and consequently was the most important tavern in the town. When the rattle of the heavy coach was heard, and the crack of the driver’s whip, the population young and old always rushed to see the coming of the stage the event of the day. When the famous old tavern burned there were many who wished they had remembered to save the sign and the old bell. The greater part of the third story was a spacious and famous ball room, called “the Saloon,” opening on the balcony. It was the last of the famous old taverns of Tioga Point.
The Parks added the square columns in the front when they purchased the property. The sign of the coach and four was painted for them by Asa Forsyth and had swung on the front of the building for 50 years. The hotel was afterward bought by Olmstead and Burchard, who built the large addition on the south. Jacob Ercanbrack and J. S. Sloan were subsequent owners and landlords.
Oran L. Haverly, cashier Farmers National Bank and vice-president First National Bank of Sayre built his home on the site of the Exchange Hotel at 630 South Main street.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
