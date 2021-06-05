For as long as I can remember, I’ve been told, “Watch and learn.” It’s a simple concept, and in most circumstances a valid one. One of my first jobs out of high school was in a kitchen cabinet shop, a place where I was entirely out of my comfort zone. It was also the first place where common sense and common knowledge told my co-workers--a half dozen crafty old mountain men--to never let me touch the tools. These were men who had survived World War Two and come home to work in a lumbermill/home building company in the heart of greater metropolitan Laceyville. Their supervisor was my own sweet dad, who already knew how handy I wasn’t, but who thought I might pick up some useful skills if I paid attention.
They weren’t genuine mountain men, really, but if you’ve ever watched the movies “Jeremiah Johnson,” or “The Revenant,” you know the type...hard-scrabble guys who can face down any kind of problem, and in the case of my co-workers, turn out beautiful products with the tools at hand. I could have watched all day long for months on end and still been baffled. I was assigned to the finishing room where stains and other such cabinet beautifiers were applied. No sharp instruments to lose fingers, or worse--damage a cupboard door or a drawer front. I watched the crusty old buzzard who took me under his wing, and I learned.
The rag man came by our little bit of paradise every week, and I learned to select from among his wares only the absorbent but lint-free specimens. I watched and learned well...I came to fashion myself as Super Finisher, and my mentor and I could have become world famous cabinet finishers had we ever gotten just that one big break. That bad luck notwithstanding, the fact is it’s a wonder he and I didn’t both die from fume inhalation--the lacquers and stains we used would have felled lesser men. But a mountain man and his protege were better than that. And besides, I only worked there for about five months. My tutor died in his late fifties, from, I think, an unrelated blood disorder.
My life slogged on and I watched and learned a lot of things that were meant, I’m sure, to stand me in good stead during the decades to come.
An untold number of men and women did their best to show me how to do everything from making a bed with hospital corners to pass inspection in Basic Training (I was better than average), to solving problems in Symbolic Logic in order to graduate with a math credit from college (I was a horrendous failure at Symbolic Logic...God only knows why the instructor gave me a grade of C, I never got a single problem right in that class.)
There are things I am flatly incapable of watching and learning. I’ve grown to accept that, and to accept my limitations. “Don’t Let Lloyd Touch The Tools,” should be a famous bumper sticker all over this country. It would make me happy to be remembered that way.
All of which brings me to this: last Monday--Memorial Day — was a red letter day in winning by watching. Three years ago I wrote about the installation of a new storm door here at El Rancho Davis. Two years and 364 days ago, I forgot everything I had watched and been told about removing the full-length cut glass panel and replacing it with the accompanying screen door. For three years that screen insert has stood, unemployable, in my garage. Another thing: the door handle lost a set screw--who knows how — so the exterior handle came off in your hand if you tried to come into the house. I have bought half a dozen set screws and tried them, to no avail. So I gave up, and learned to be very careful entering my abode. On no fewer than a hundred occasions, sheepish-faced visitors have come through the door, handle in hand, apologizing for breaking it off the door.
Memorial day, though, became a day to circle on the calendar, as one of the family members reached his limit with that stupid set-screwless door handle. He asked if I owned any allen wrenches, which I do, and once I dug the complete set out of their hidey hole, he lit into the task like a man possessed. Within five minutes, this magician had set a set-screw that I had already tried and failed with, and my miscreant door handle was brought to its proper station in life. I was emboldened to ask if he might try figuring out how to replace the glass panel with the screen while he was right there.
Now… that’s a two person job, but I was under pressure to throw burgers and hot dogs on the grille (I promised not to charge him for his if he could solve the mystery of the screen door). Well...the grille was barely up to temperature (he had to loosen the gas nozzle with a wrench to open the flow of gas) by the time he and one of my daughters conquered that issue. They showed me how they did it, but I don’t really remember.
Burgers cooked while someone else makes your household repairs for you, are almost like stolen watermelon--they just taste better.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
