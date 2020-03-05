Editor,

I found it interesting that a Soundoff caller was concerned about the lack of Old Glory on the Democratic debate stage. We are facing the possible reelection of an impeached president who thinks he has the power to do whatever he wants, thanks to a Republican party that seems to agree with him.

This man pays off porn stars, falls in love with Korean dictators, has people fired because they look like someone he doesn’t like and lets friends go to jail for his crimes.

And all the caller cares about is whether the Dems have the American flag on the stage?

Cynthia Cheeks

Sayre

