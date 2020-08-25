Thoughts on POTUS
It’s about time people wised up about Trump.
No need for name change
I want to comment on this Redskins fiasco. I don’t know who started this thing up, but I believe they’re out of left field with their thoughts. The people who put that (name) there didn’t mean to degrade any American Indians. They were putting them on a pedestal.
Name change can wait
I would like to commend the Sayre School Board for making back to school safety the top priority. The Redskin name change can be discussed at a later date without outside input.
Sayre representation of Native American is inaccurate
In regards to the mascot of Sayre School District. How many people have gone to Sayre football games and heard the cheerleaders from the small fry to the high school level yelling a cheer that involves the term “chop, chop, chop” in it? Isn’t that derogatory towards Native Americans? The head dress on the mascot logo doesn’t even represent the Indigenous people that lived in this area so if the argument is about local history the representation has not been accurate.
Response to “Advice for Trump”
Caller 1: Democrats keep their mouths shut so nobody knows they’re stupid.
Caller 2: Callers should listen to Joe Biden speak, though I guess he doesn’t really speak. It’s more of a babble.
Response to “Be mindful of your vote”
Joe Biden has 43 years in a federally elected position, Nancy Pelosi 31 years and Chuck Schumer has 23 years as a state representative and then 22 (as a Senator) for a total of 45 years. Donald Trump (has) less than four years. Combined 119 years for Joe, Nancy and Chuck — all professional politicians. Why would I vote and allow these taxpayer-made millionaires to direct our country for another day, let alone another term in office? Am I better off than I was four years ago? Me, personally? Yes, absolutely. It’s just something for people to think about in another perspective.
Chickens teach responsibility
No one said you had to have a barn full of chickens in your yard. Tractor Supply has them every spring in different colors and different kinds. Some lay green eggs. Some lay blue eggs or pink eggs. They’re really a lot of fun. It’s good for the kids. They can show responsibility by going out to get the eggs and not breaking them. They gather them for breakfast or for baking. A lot of places in Waverly celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday with green eggs and ham. His book is in the library there, and I think he just happened to drop some chickens in our yard. They’re really fun.
Chickens don’t roar
I’d rather hear the clucking of a happy hen than the roaring of a motorcycle, or a vehicle at 4 a.m. five days a week. Cluck cluck.
No chickens necessary
I have polled a lot of Athens residents. No one wants chickens. Athens council, please leave the ordinance on chickens the way it is. Do not change it.
Get weeds off the sidewalk
I’m wondering why the Sayre Borough code enforcement officer, or the beautification committee, doesn’t mandate that the businesses in downtown Sayre control the weeds that are growing along the sidewalks. It looks very sad and very depressing. I think the downtown area could be better if they made the business owners responsible for cleaning the weeds out of the cracks in the sidewalks.
Happy to have Soundoff back
I appreciate you having Soundoff again. Thank you very much.
Liquor board needs to take control
I would like to know why the Liquor Control Board of Pennsylvania allows some of these bars to be opened when they don’t serve food — only a slice of bread and butter and call it food. There’s no social distancing and no masks. Our numbers in Bradford County have not ended. They’re still there and still climbing. We’re going to see them get worse. Pennsylvania needs to wake up and close these bars.
Patty Mac’s Take: All bars and restaurants — including their patrons — should follow the rules from Gov. Wolf’s administration as closely as possible, but let’s not ask for local businesses to be shut down. If a bar can stay open — and make enough money to support the owners and their employees — by serving hot dogs or pizza that’s a good thing for our community. Let’s hope all of our local businesses survive through this pandemic.
Masks should be worn while eating
I still wish that eateries and bars would require patrons to wear a mask while they are dining … When I mentioned this the other day at a public eatery, I was given the vulgar response of “Can you use the restroom without uncovering yourself?” … It just should be required that you wear a mask in every single public eatery and public business. I know that it’s a pain in the petunias to do a lot of things these days, including eating with a mask on, but it needs to be done if we’re going to get past this pandemic.
Repairs needed
Many of the benches on the grandstand at Howard Elmer Park need to be painted.
Appreciation for fireworks
Caller 1: I’d just like to say that despite the absence of the vendors and the week-long event of Sayre Crazy Days festivities, that the fireworks display on August 22 was magnificent.
Caller 2: Thank you for providing the beautiful fireworks. It was needed.
What about people without Trump signs?
Do you suppose all the properties that do not have a Trump sign or banner are Democrats?
Let the games begin
Bravo to the PIAA for letting schools decide on the path forward when it comes to sports. If the kids can be in school safely they should certainly be able to participate in athletics with appropriate safety measures in place. If a parent or student does not feel comfortable with the situation they should opt out of participating. Now let’s call on Governor Wolf to get parents in the stands. Game on.
Thanks for road repairs
Thank you Athens Township for fixing our road and applying dust control on Highland Drive. Although long overdue, the rough road and potholes have finally been eliminated. It is greatly appreciated.
