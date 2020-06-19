Music was a big part of the cultural scene in Sayre from the beginning of the town. We know that the Construction of the bandstand (it is a bandstand not a gazebo) in Howard Elmer Park started in 1885 under the direction of builder Edward Yost. The monies for the bandstand were raised through a public fund drive. Some of the local donors to the project were: J. W. Bishop, Bert Hayden, Albert Bolich and C. H. Cummings the average pledge was $5. The largest contributor to the fund was C. H. Cummings who gave $50.
The work started in August of 1885 and a local newspaper stated that the patients at the Robert Packer Hospital were watching workmen build the bandstand across the street from the hospital. D. U. Myers, E. Yost and W. Linsley each worked six days that month.
Work resumed in December with A. Comstock, U. Keene, N. J. Case and J. Cinnamon each working for most of the month. Work continued into January of 1886 and was not completed until April when the tin roof was finished. James Weaver was the contractor for the roof.
Hemlock lumber was used at the cost of $8 per thousand. Most of the lumber was chestnut at a cost of $72. Unskilled labor was paid $1.75 per day and skilled labor $2 to $2.50.
The total cost of the bandstand was $512.40.
The R. A. Packer Band was organized in April of 1882 with more than 30 pieces and for more than a quarter of a century the band performed in Sayre under the direction of James M. Daly, Sr.
Over the years many musical groups have entertained the residents of Sayre and the Valley with concerts in the park. The following are a few of the performances I could find in the Elmira Star Gazette, Sayre Evening Times and the Towanda Daily Review:
July 7, 1924 Before leaving on a special train the Sayre Elk’s Band of forty pieces gave a concert in Howard Elmer Park under the leadership of James M. Daly. The Elks’ Band was a musical organization of the highest order.
June 28, 1924 The first concert in a series of eight, having a designated night for each of the eight churches, located in Sayre was given on June 27 by the Sayre System Shop band under the direction of Albert R. Flynn. The band was attired in their new uniforms. The sale of ice cream, soda and homemade candies was provided by the Lutheran Church.
August 21, 1935 Several hundred heard the concert by the Sons of Italy Band under the direction of Dante Coccagnia. The program was well received, and the audience applauded each number heartily.
August 7, 1936 Townsend Mass Meeting and Band Concert in Howard Elmer Park come and hear former Congressman Louis T. McFadden and the Valley Boys Band.
July 24, 1945 Sayre High School band presented a concert in Howard Elmer Park under the direction of Ray Hauver. This was the first concert of the Sayre band in Sayre that summer.
July 17, 1947 It was a night of music in Sayre as the Lehigh Valley Sayre System Shops band presented the first concert of the summer under the auspices of the Sayre-Athens Lions club. The band was under the direction of Dante Coccagnia this was the first concert by the Sayre band since 1943.
July 17, 1949 The bandstand in Howard Elmer Park is being decorated with a new coat of paint and when finished will present a very attractive appearance. The frame of the stand is being painted in two tones of brown, the ceiling is sky blue and the roof is to be red.
July 29, 1949 Hundreds of people attended the fifth concert of the season by the Lehigh Valley Sayre System Shops band. The concert crowd was one of the largest that ever heard the band. One of the highlights of the concert was an euphonium solo, “Loves Own Sweet Song,” played by Kenneth MacDonald. The band was under the direction of Dante Coccagnia.
July 29, 1959 The Sayre High School Summer band presented it annual summer concert in Howard Elmer Park. Nelson Sickler and Ray Hauver were the conductors of the band.
August 29, 2963 The Waverly Moose band under the direction of Anthony (Dante) Coccagnia played its final concert of the summer in Howard Elmer Park.
July 8, 1968 and August 11, 1970 were both nights of performance of the Waverly Moose band under the direction of Dante Coccagnia. The 1970 concert featured best-known marches ever written.
May 12, 1976 The first of seven “Concerts in the Park” in Sayre featured “Reflections” of Athens High School under the direction of Norman M. Campbell.
May 14, 1977 The first Concert in the Park was sponsored by the Robert Packer Hospital and the performance was given by Reflections” of Athens High School.
June 23, 1977 The Statesmen under the direction of Jim “Mitch” Cole presented for a large group of listeners.
Since 1985 there have been continuous summer concert series in Howard Elmer Park. The Valley Jaycees ran the concerts for a few years followed by the Sayre Business Association and the Sayre Community Corporation. In 1993 the Sayre Business Association renamed the concert series to honor William S. Pierce a former president of the Business association recognizing his contributions to the association and the concert series for a number of years.
Sayre Borough Manager David Jarrett has organized and raised funds for the summer concert series since 2005. Each year he schedules concerts to entertain all age groups with a variety of musical genres. This year there are ten concerts scheduled for Howard Elmer Park.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
