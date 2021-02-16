Salsman in national news
It was certainly distressing to read an article about the sordid Salsman mess in Sunday’s New York Times. He needs to resign and spare our county any further embarrassment.
Thank you to Times, local businesses for live stream
What a great local paper and local business sponsors we have! Thank you, Morning Times and all of the local sponsors, for the excellent livestream coverage of our Valley sports this past fall and winter. Getting to watch our youth compete during these times lifts everyone’s spirits! It is much appreciated!
Fruit cocktail letters
Recently some Letters to the Editor in “support of Trump” seem to be mixing apples and oranges along with some cherry picking to come up with a fruit cocktail. Then pass it off as meat and potatoes. Wonder where they get their news.
Responding to call about masks while eating in restaurants
Caller 1: I’m calling about the “masks should be required in bars and restaurants.” When I go to the restaurant, I have a mask on. I go in the restaurant with a mask on. I order my food with a mask on. When the food comes, the mask comes off. I can’t figure (out) how they think that we’re going to be able to wear it while eating food. When I’m done, I clean my face and I put my mask on. When I have to get up and go to the restroom, my mask is on. What more do these people want?
Caller 2: This is to the caller that keep calling in about eating in restaurants, that you can eat with your masks on. Once again, I’m just saying — stay home. If it bothers you that much stay home. It’s ridiculous that people keep calling in for this stupid idea. And it’s been proven that restaurants aren’t super spreaders — and maybe if they owned a restaurant they would feel differently seeing as it’s their livelihood.
McLinko’s ‘reverent remarks’
In reading the Daily Review, I saw a picture of McLinko sitting at his desk with the American Flag. How does this justify his reverent remarks promoting Steve Bannon and cronies including Chad Salsman?
Secret ballots would have convicted former President Trump
The Senate should (have been) allowed to vote at this trial for Mr. Trump by a secret ballot. He (would have) certainly been convicted of impeachment. Also, the justice department should get after Mr. Trump subsequently for attempting to bribe a foreign leader, tax evasion, for his attempt to coerce the Georgia state official to find additional votes, attempting to force his vice president to refuse to confirm the electoral results, and for refusing to acknowledge his election defeat and to respectfully attend the change of the presidency. A federal prison needs to be the host of Mr. Trump for at least 10 years or more.
Clean up the sidewalks
There are plenty of houses that are empty or for sale in Waverly, New York and the sidewalks are not cleaned off. Would somebody please look into this. There are several of us who walk every day and we can’t get through the sidewalks, especially on Chemung Street in Waverly. And also, people should not let their animals defecate on the sidewalk.
Answer to previous question
I’m going to answer a question. It says “question for Democrats.” Gas prices were rising before the election and they continue to do so. It has nothing to do with Democrats.
National debt out of control
As our national debt approaches 30 trillion dollars. I’d like to put it in perspective by comparing a million, a billion and a trillion. One million seconds equals just under 12 days. One billion seconds equals about 32 years. One trillion seconds equals about 32,000 years. With a national debt nearing 30 trillion dollars, it is deeply troubling that our government regularly borrows more money to keep the wheels turning. When schools, hospitals, highways, power grids and most state budgets are seriously underfunded, it is insanity to speak of free college for all or other attempts to garner votes. If you love your country tell all government leaders to give us a balanced budget now. No pork. No perks. Just serious debt reduction before it’s too late.
Take down political signs
It would be nice to see the Valley cleaned up and to have these political signs taken down. After all, it’s been over three months since the election.
Not a fan of football in spring
This is to the athletic directors in the New York state Southern Tier. Hold on, everyone wants sports in high school. New York schools just started basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 9. All games must be done by March 6. Football, yes I said football, first game March 19-20 weekend. Waverly vs. Tioga Center. Now we have two foot of snow on the ground. This is baseball season in the spring. Football is for the fall. What sport are the children to choose? This is a question for the school authorities. Let them play the proper sport in the proper season.
Editor’s Note: The football season will run from March 19 through April 24. The baseball season is tentatively scheduled to begin with practice on April 23 with games to follow at least 10 days later. Once football is done, those who also play baseball will have a full season ahead of them. While it will be strange to see football played in the spring, the players — especially the seniors — deserve a chance to play this year.
Upset with Route 199 project
Route 199 project hits snag in Sayre. Why is the state wasting $16 million to disrupt businesses and residents along the way? Things were just fine until someone decided to waste our hard-earned money.
Trump should be charged
The Democrats put on an excellent case when they tried to hold Trump accountable and they were right to impeach him. But if the Republicans didn’t convict him, then bring on the criminal charges. And Republicans said that’s how it should be done when someone is out of office. So lets hope someone follows through on their suggestion. Then maybe a man who gloated as his crowd screamed “lock her up” will find that jurors reach a similar conclusion about him.
Republican Senators welcome in Athens Borough
57-43. This was 43 Republican chickens. They can come roost in Athens who now allows chickens in the borough. Shame.
