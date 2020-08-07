A few weeks ago, Steve Bowen dropped an old ledger off at my house to see if I could track down the history of the group that had minutes in the ledger. It was a bit confusing at first because there was mention of the G.A. R. hall in Towanda along with the initials O.I.H. The ledger had also been used by Art Fairchild as a place to mount postage stamps that he had collected in his youth on some of the pages in the ledger are covered with the stamps. Art graduated from Towanda High School in 1958 and served as Shippensburg University Baseball Coach from 1966 to 1995. I researched the O.I. H and found out it was the Order of the Iron Hall. I also found out that there were chapters across Bradford County. The following is a description of what the Iron Hall was and some history of the valley chapters of the group.
The Order of the Iron Hall was an organization founded in Indianapolis, IN in 1881, which spawned branches all over the United States until it became insolvent and disbanded in scandal in 1892.
According to Barbara Rimkunas, curator of the Exeter New Hampshire Historical Society in 2011, the Supreme Justice, F. D. Somerby, himself arrived in Town from Indiana in March of 1888 to enroll members. Somerby, the Iron Hall’s founder, and chief spokesman held a meeting in Exeter’s Opera House to explain the groups aims, and it was something of a surprise to many. The Iron Hall was sold to the public as a fraternal organization, and as such, it provided small payments to members for sickness, but it had none of the usual death benefits. Instead it functioned as an investment club. Each member would pay $300 into the group and within seven years would receive $1,000—an amazing return on such an investment. It sounded unlikely, but the smooth-talking Somerby calmed any concerns. The Exeter newspaper the News-Letter commented, “His illustration of the practical working of cooperation was most amusing and effective. Mr. Somerby is a pleasing speaker who is thoroughly at home with his subject and believes fully in its merits.”
But there is nothing that can return at the rates the Iron Hall promised. Somerby’s financial structure was a classic pyramid scheme based on recruiting new members. The scheme also depended on some of the members to lapse on their payments or die before the seven-year period ended. But the faulty accounting caught up with the group and it was placed in receivership.
Munsey’s Magazine published an article in its 1892 edition that called the Iron Hall “The Wonderful Career of a Delusion.” After discussing at length the faulty accounting of the organization, the editor summed up, “As the properly rounded out sermon is supposed to end with its text, we may conclude by repeating that it is strange, even these days when ciphering is taught in all the common schools, that a ‘two dollars for a dollar’ concern should find a hundred thousand contributors.
Towanda Daily Review April 27, 1888, Sisterhood Branch O.I.H. Mr. S. N. Blood, deputy supreme justice, O.I.H., Sayre, PA assisted by Mrs. A. M. Cortright, D. S. J. of Waverly, NY will organize a sisterhood branch of the Order of the Iron Hall in Towanda at the K. P. Hall tomorrow evening at 7:30. The Iron Hall will pay in case of sickness or accident from $4 to $15 per week; benefits at the end of seven years from $200 to $600. Membership fee is $2. Doctors examination 50c. Dr. D. S. Pratt will examine applicants. All are invited.
Athens Gazette January 12, 1889 Sayre: At a regular meeting of the Iron Hall, branch No. 540, the following officers were elected for the ensuing year: Chief Justice, Mrs. Alice Slowey; Vice Justice. Mrs. Vacy Westbrook; Accountant, Mrs. A. C. Fearon; Cashier, Mrs. Annie McCauley; Prelate, Mrs. Minnie Bush; Adjuster Mrs. Maggie Fox; Herald, Mrs. Sallie Palmer; Watchman, Mrs. Maggie Roberts; Vidette, Mrs. Emma Greer; Medical Examiner, Dr. Beach; trustees, Mrs. Kate Walt, Mrs. Mary Carroll, Mrs. Sophia Alleman.
The following officers were installed at a regular meeting of Local Branch No. 471, Order of the Iron Hall, held Wednesday evening January 9, 1889. Chief Justice Thomas Gardner; Vice Justice, Dr. I. R. Shoonmaker; Past Chief Justice, E. F. Mercereau; Accountant, H. S. Weaver; Cashier, W. S. Umpleby; Adjuster, G. W. Stevenson; Prelate, Chas. S. Bowman; Herald, H. J. Swartz; Watchman, G. N. Williamson; Vidette. Ed E. Smith; Medical Examiner, I. R. Shoonmaker, M.D. Trustees, A. Stevenson, Chas. A. Bowman and A. B. Shearer.
The Daily News Athens PA November 28, 1890 reported that Chief Justice Somerby, of the Iron Hall, will be at Sayre tomorrow evening. A meeting will be held in Eighmey Opera House at which he distinguished gentleman will speak regarding the advantages of this popular order. He will emphasize his remarks in favor of the Iron Hall by distributing about $12,000 in final benefits to the charter members, of Sayre Branch 177 formed in 1884. The object of this meeting was for the purpose of paying off the charter members of Branch 177, who had faithfully served out their term of years. Deputy S. N. Blood in his remarks pointed out that the Iron Hall is in every way beneficial if one holds out to the end.
The Evening Times Sayre Oct 23, 1891. The fourth anniversary of the Sisterhood Branch 540, O.I. H. was held in Burritt-Teed hall Oct. 10.
The Evening Times December 11, 1891, Branch 146, Order of the Iron Hall, of Athens, has over 300 members. It is the second largest branch in the state of Pennsylvania.
By 1892 the liabilities of the Iron Hall exceeded its treasury. Membership was on the decline. The Bradford County chapters asked Judge Peck to appoint a receiver for the branches here; the judge enjoined the officers of the branches from paying out any money in their hands. This was happening all over the country and Mr. Somerby was traveling all around to chapters trying to get them to increase membership and keep things going. Eventually the Courts of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ordered that all funds be sent to Indiana where the courts would figure out a distribution plan for what money was left.
The Mansfield Advertiser of August 31, 1892 said “The money is gone. Our people have been fooled and duped.
The Sayre Evening Times of November 10, 1893 stated that eighteen of the Iron Hall members met at Richards Hall and received payments and that it was part of the second installment that had been paid to these members. There is little mention of the Iron Hall after 1893.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
