There are two cemeteries in the Borough of Sayre Epiphany on South Keystone Avenue (then Athens Township) founded in 1877 by Holy Ghost Roman Catholic Church of Athens and “The Rest” on the corner of Hoover and Bradford streets. Over the years the upkeep of The Rest has been a concern. In 1924 a descendant of Mr. Shepard left money to the Daughters of the American Revolution to care for the cemetery. In 1991 the Sayre Historical Society dedicated a marker to memorialize the cemetery and John Shepard who donated the land. Today the Borough of Sayre mows the grounds people and does basic upkeep of the peaceful plot that is watched over by the Sayre Historical Society. The cemetery is the final resting place for about 200 persons.
According to an article in the Sayre Evening Times one hundred years ago in April 1921 Sayre’s oldest cemetery “The Rest” is rapidly coming to resemble a garbage dump.
“Gone but not forgotten “is inscribed on many of the crumbling tomb stones. This much used inscription no longer applies for many of those buried in the old cemetery have been gone for over a century and the burying ground looks as though it had indeed been forgotten.
Complaints were made to Frederick E. Seager, sanitary officer of Sayre that “The Rest” was far from being in a sanitary condition and far from being a credit to the town and yesterday afternoon he made an investigation. He found the cemetery in a deplorable condition.
The cemetery is strewn with broken bottles, tin cans and at the northern end is all kinds of refuse. Manure piles and heaps of rubbish are on the ground and the odor is far from pleasing. Many of the old gravestones have fallen over and many are badly sunken. The old cemetery could be made to present a pleasing appearance without the expenditure of much money. It would be necessary to clean the rubbish from the ground, sow some grass seed, fill the sunken graves, raise the fallen tomb stones and build a fence around the land. Then “The Rest” would present an appearance of which Sayre might well be proud. The land is slightly rolling, there are many old trees in the cemetery, there are many good markers of graves and a comparatively small expenditure would do honor to the early settlers of Sayre.
Yesterday afternoon there was but one grave that showed recent attention. Green lilies were projecting above the mound. The marker showed that the person buried there had died January 2, 1892, so that at least one person was remembered for nearly thirty years.
It was impossible to decipher the inscription on some of the gravestones. Those that had been tipped over and lain long on the ground were so moss covered and weather beaten that the names of those whose lives they commemorated had been obliterated. There are many mounds that were evidently the graves of those who died long ago but there is now nothing substantial to mark their last resting place and one tomb stone that fell bears marks that appear to have been made recently by a hammer.
There was one man who died exactly one hundred years ago (1821). He was Ebenezer Strong, one of the pioneer residents of this section of the country. He died March 29, 1821.
According to the History of Bradford County, Chester, son of Joseph Pierce, was the first person buried in the old cemetery. He died as a result of being thrown from a horse at the age of eighteen years. But Sanitary Officer Seager did not find his grave yesterday. It may have never been marked.
About the oldest appearing gravestone that is still standing, over the last resting place of “Prentis, son of John Shepard, Esq., and Anna his wife, died February 7, 1805, age 14 years.” It will be noticed that the boys name was spelled “Prentice.” Close to the little old gravestone there are others that appear to have been erected much later and probably replaced others that were put in place long ago. One of those more modern stones marks the resting place of John Shepard, who was one of the most prominent of the pioneers in Milltown, now part of Sayre. His tombstone shows that he died on October 5, 1834 at the age of seventy-two years. He was the father of young Prentis Shepard. Near the tombstone of the father is a similar one erected in memory of Anna, wife of John Shepard who died on September 7, 1805, just seven months to the day after the death of her son. Her tombstone announces that she was thirty-four years of age and the daughter of Obadiah Gore of Sheshequin. Although her tombstone does not so state, she was killed by being thrown from a carriage.
Among other old graves are those of some of the members of the Prentice family, Dr. Amos Prentice was one of the pioneer residents of this section who purchased land from Prince Bryant, who was the founder of Milltown. Bryant purchased much of the land which was subdivided and sold to the pioneer residents. The History of Bradford County refers to Amos Prentice as “Dr.” His tombstone gives his name as “Doc” Prentice. He died on July 19, 1805 at the age of fifty-one years, according to the tombstone and William son of “Doc” Prentice died on October 6, 1806. Alice wife of “Doc” Amos Prentice died in 1815. William Prentice was the first postmaster of Athens then known as Tioga Point, being appointed to that office in 1801.
Over the grave of Ozias Spring, from whom Springs Corners derives its name once stood a marble slab, announcing that he died March 21, 1860. The slab is now flat on the ground. The grave of his son Orrin B. Spring born on January 18, 1810, is nearby and marked by a large monument. Mr. Spring died on January 3, 1893, and many of the middle aged and older citizens of Sayre can still remember the kindly faced man, with long flowing white beard who for many years resided in the large one-story house at Spring’s Corners and mingled but little with the townspeople. His home known as the “Spring House” and one of the landmarks of Sayre was razed by the Lehigh Valley a few years ago.
In “The Rest” cemetery are buried a few of the soldiers of the War of the Revolution, the War of 1812, and of the Civil War and annually on Memorial Day those graves are decorated. But some of those are unmarked and some of the markers are in bad condition and should be renewed. On the grave of John Shepard is an old rusty marker showing that he served in the War of the Revolution. Several of the graves of Civil War veterans have on the monuments the fact that they served their country. One of such graves is that of Dewitt Carner, a member of Company L, 24th New York Heavy Artillery who died in the Armory Hospital at Washington in 1864.
Just north of Prince Bryant’s mill were the houses of William Rice and Dr. Amos Prentice and Prentice’s tannery. Prince Bryant sold his mill to Shepard and Shaw in January 1788. This John Shepard came to this country as a clerk for Hollenback (owner of a store at Athens). He was a nephew of Capt. Simon Spaulding and came with him to the new country soon after the war when eighteen years old first stopping at Sheshequin. After much experience in trading with the Indians he purchased Bryant’s mill, a saw and grist mill, and two dwelling houses, purchased under the Connecticut title, the land embracing both sides of Cayuta Creek and included about all that eventually became Milltown 600 acres.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
