In the 1917 Anniversary program of the I.O.O.F. The following history was printed:
Sayre Lodge No. 1090 was instituted September 6, 1895, with the following officers installed
W. E. Drake—Nobel Grand.
W. C. Walker—Vice Grand.
W. B. Weeks—Secretary.
Frank Pike—Treasurer.
The first meeting place was the Richards Hall in the second story of 222 Desmond street (one-time home of the Post Office). After eight months abode in the Richards Hall they outgrew the quarters and moved into the hall in the third story of the Follette building. For twenty years they occupied the Follette hall during which time the membership continued to increase, until 1916 when they moved into the commodious quarters in the third story of the J. E. Wheelock building.
Starting with twenty-three charter members the lodge grew steadily to a membership in 1917 of over 325. From 264 six months earlier.
The program further stated it stated that the membership of Sayre Lodge comprised about an even ratio of businessmen and clean-cut upright young men, embracing all walks of life. The lodge had many good musicians, entertainers, etc., and two U. S. Army captains, who were drilling degree teams to a high state of efficiency.
The officers in 1917 were: Thomas McCloskey, Noble Grand; Raymond Carpenter, Vice Grand; Financial Secretary, John F. Miller; Recording Secretary, F. B. Clark; Treasurer, Charles Bull.
The lodge had recently purchased one of the most desirable building sites in Sayre, being a lot fifty feet by one hundred and fifty feet, located on the west side of South Elmer avenue, facing the new brick pavement between Lockhart street and Packer avenue (106 South Elmer avenue). Plans were completed for a handsome new three story building fifty feet by ninety feet, to have white front with mercantile stores on the ground floor, club rooms on the second floor and lodge rooms on the third floor. When completed it would be one of the most up-to-date and spacious Odd Fellows Homes in the State.
Sayre Lodge No, 1090. Extended a cordial invitation to all Odd Fellows to visit them. Regular meeting every Thursday evening.
I searched through old Sayre, Athens and Waverly directories and found that the I.O.O.F. finally occupied their building on South Elmer Avenue in 1922 there were there until 1941. After 1941 the top floors are all listed as apartments.
The first floor of the building was home to many businesses over the years it served as a pool room, Mike’s shoe repair, Valley Athletic Club, Club Cigar store, for a few years in the 1940s the first floor was used by the Artistic Card Co., of Elmira who set up shop in the building, hiring as many as 150 women at peak times to apply ribbon and other trims to greeting cards. Part of the building was used as a barbershop Lloyd Vosburgh and Andrew Viselli are among those who operated the barber shop there.
Jim Paluzzi moved his tailoring shop to 106 South Elmer avenue in 1946 and opened for business as proprietor of the Fashion Tailors, Cleaners and Furriers.
In 1952 a fire broke out in the building and the newspaper report on that fire stated that there were nine apartments in the upper floors of the building with Paluzzi’s men’s store and Vosburgh’s barber shop on the first floor.
On Wednesday night January 27, 1999 the77 year old former I.O. O. F. building was gutted by fire. The building was a total loss. It was owned at the time by Jeff and Penny Aikins of Waverly who purchased the Paluzzi Toggery from the family in 1996.
Today the lot adjacent to the Green House Bakery on S. Elmer avenue serves as a garden area for the restaurant.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.