Editor,
Good to see that the states are getting part of the windfall from the booming economy. New York state received over a billion dollars in 2019 in additional revenues. Possibly quite a bit more.
Only problem, the state has a 6 billion short fall for the next fiscal year that has to be closed. This is the largest short fall since the great recession. The main reason is since Obamacare, the state now has one-third of all residents on medicaid and 4 billion of that shortfall is from medicaid spending.
With the recent increases in the minimum wage, and with the booming economy, you would think the government would be able to reduce the number of recipients on medicaid and set a little money aside for a rainy day.
The state unemployment rate is around 4%. The governor’s solution is to cut the amount of payments to doctors, hospitals and other health care providers, and to have a higher percent of costs paid for by counties and municipalities for the next fiscal year. There appears to be a high amount of fraud of the medicaid system, especially in the New York City area.
Probably the governor’s highest priority for the new year is to get the legalization of recreational marijuana passed by the rubber stamp legislature. The recreational marijuana crisis in a few years will turn out to be much worse than the vaping crisis, especially with young people.
For persons under 25 years of age, this will be devastating. I can see the advertising to be just like the vaping advertising was in the past, especially toward young people. Sure, the law will say, you have to be 21 years of age to purchase. You may recall recent accidents not far from the Valley involving drivers that had been using marijuana. I recall a deadly one on the miracle mile in Horseheads. What is a few deaths if the state can reap a nice windfall from the marijuana sales and fees.
The governor also wants his hand picked head of the Department of Environmental Conservation to make the fracking for natural gas ban permanent. The governor says New York will be 70% green energy by the end of the decade. We will all have subsidized solar panels on our buildings and a wind mill in the yard, and we will pray each day for the sun to shine and the wind to blow.
With the USA now energy independent, and an exporter, you don’t have to worry about New York State ever being energy independent. Why should the people of the Southern Tier reap some of the benefits our neighbors in PA are reaping from natural gas drilling? Recently, Bradford County talked about all the bridges being replaced with the money they receive from natural gas drilling.
The new banning of plastic bags in the state is soon to take effect and a new proposal is to ban styrofoam food containers in 2022. With the rubber stamp legislature, the governor could ban anything he doesn’t like, except maybe jet fuel, as he’d have to stay in the state.
Do you see any reason why there shouldn’t be term limits, especially for governors as many states already have? If you don’t believe there should be a rubber-stamp state government, get out and make your vote count in November.
It would be nice to see an electoral college system used in states like NY, where the governor won just 15 of the 62 counties in 2018, but thanks to the New York City area he didn’t need to worry about the other 47 counties. Look at the red-blue map.
The new state criminal justice reform legislation has most ordinary people scratching their heads, along with prosecutors, judges, county executives and police. Even the criminals that are released to commit the same crime they were just arraigned for and released back into the community can’t believe it. We need some people in Albany with a bit of common sense.
New York is, of course, the abortion capital of the country, and the genocide of minority baby’s has to make Margaret Sanger, the founder of Planned Parenthood smile, where ever she wound up. Overall, 67 million babies have been killed in the country in the 47 years since Roe v. Wade. If 67 million uncalled for deaths in 47 years isn’t a holocaust, what would you call it?
If you have read this far, thank you and God Bless you. May God continue to bless the USA.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
