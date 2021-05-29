Those of you who have been with me on this literary journey through a buffoonish life (and I use that word “literary” in the loosest of possible terms) will perhaps remember a previous tale of helicopter wars.
With a sincere apology to helicopter pilots who have laid their lives on the line in actual combat, I bring you my own version of stunning triumph over nearly insurmountable odds:
El Rancho Davis is surrounded on the East and the North sides by four towering, fully formed and magnificent old maple trees — great climbing trees for those who might be so inclined. I would have raced you to the top in my prime, but in that long ago time, these four boreal beauties were nothing more than seedlings, so...not much point.
They are also “dirty trees,” meaning they drop branches like it’s their job. Even more to the point for today’s tale, they drop seed pods (helicopters) by the billions at this time of year. If maple helicopters were stars, El Rancho Davis would be the Milky Way times ten, and the roof and rain gutters would be the super massive black hole at the center of the galaxy.
In years past, my feeble and grudging efforts to clean the gutters — efforts I’ve been known to avoid for two years at a time — have usually only been undertaken after the strongest urgings of a woman who wouldn’t climb a ladder if all the hounds of heck (I know, I know…) were in full pursuit, baying and slobbering from the fang-filled Jaws of Death.
I have found in years past that the top of that ladder leads to things worse than being torn asunder by demon dogs...rain gutters filled with things unknowable, growing in the sodden underbelly of the rain-soaked seed pod morass, waiting for the ultra-thin-clad hands of yours truly to slide into the repulsive mat of muck, clutching wads of mushy, yielding goo to be lifted out and dropped into a waiting wash tub sized blue plastic receptacle 7 feet below. “Protective gloves”...HA! They fall apart like a bad liar’s alibi, exposing the truth...something wicked lurks within those rain gutters, and it’s biding its time. Waiting for the right moment to attach itself wetly to blindly groping fingers.
Every excursion I’ve ever made into this hideous, unnatural realm of filth, has challenged my gag reflex and my household supply of scalding water and soap.
But this year… ahh, this year…
I turned 74 a few weeks ago, and I was gifted by my ladder-averse wife with the most wonderful of man-toys---I am the proud owner of a weapon of mass destruction that is legal in all 50 states. I now have a battery powered leaf blower. This baby is light-weight and simple to operate. An unintentional test conducted in the dining room for less than two full seconds, blew three magazines, two newspapers and an assortment of face masks right into the living room. The cat cursed me vilely from behind the sofa...I’m not sure how he got there.
Last Sunday, a day that will live in maple helicopter infamy, I strode forth, ladder in one hand, shiny new weapon in the other. It was a warm, sunny afternoon, maybe the fifth consecutive day without rain, and that was an important fact. I needed no protective gloves...the gutters were dry as Sahara dust. Nothing lurking in murky depths in these gutters.
The black hole that is my roof and gutters had gathered to it an absolutely astounding assemblage of tiny tan single-bladed helicopters. I couldn’t resist a smug smirk as I swung my new toy into position, aligning it’s business end with the run of the gutter and squeezing the trigger...it was spectacular! What had been a miniature forest of tightly packed beige blades four inches deep and 25 feet long scattered frantically in a progression down the line that looked oddly like a stadium crowd rising in a wave around the arena, but then flying away in wild retreat. I actually laughed out loud at the fun of it all. In fact, it might have appeared to a detached observer to be a bit maniacal. I could hardly contain my excitement as I scampered down the ladder, moved it down the line and re-ascended to blast the next stretch of helicopters into infinity--or thereabout. I repeated the process all the way around the Great House, laughing and cavorting like a demented sprite as untold billions of helicopters were blown to the winds. It was a victory too long in the coming and too short in its completion. It was all over in mere minutes and I still wanted to play.
My driveway is a long one, approaching the front of the house from the south and swinging ‘round the side to exit on the east. My huge victory aloft had covered that entire expanse with little khaki colored victims. Being a fair minded and beneficent victor, I was willing to allow my ground-based fellow-warrior a chance at the trigger. I gotta tell you...give her a weapon with a trigger and she goes nuts! To quote Forrest Gump, “That’s all I’ve got to say about that.”
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
