Editor,
New York state could just as well send both houses of the legislature home as there doesn’t seem to be much original thought going into the bills they are passing into law. Last year, Governor Cuomo let it be known that he wouldn’t approve the budget deal without a bill to revise New York’s bail system.
The governor got his wish, and the legislature came up with this ridiculous Bail Reform law. I doubt many legislators knew what was in the bill, as it must have passed in the dead of night.
The bill that was approved and signed into law by Gov. Cuomo has gone into effect. Now, thank God almost, everybody in the state, including the Governor believe it went to far. However a few influential legislators don’t get it. Even some criminals can’t believe that after robbing a bank they will be set free the same day.
Now, of course the Governor has a new ultimatum to the legislature, to revise the law he desperately wanted last year, and try and use some common sense this time, or he won’t approve the budget deal. He will get his way, and there will be some tinkering on the fringes of the law. This law has been very unpopular with the leaders of the cities, counties and towns of the state that have to implement it. Especially unpopular with law enforcement and the court system.
I believe there are some smart people in the legislature with common sense, but are they taken seriously by the leaders of those bodies? They could get this law much more reasonable, but again, the Governor and the two leaders of the legislature will have final say at budget deal time this month.
The list of crimes included in the Bail Reform law is very long, but here are a few examples that require No Bail.
Criminally negligent homicide, Burglary 2nd and 3rd degree, that includes home burglary, Robbery 2nd and 3rd degree, Assault 3rd degree, Aggravated assault on a person under 11 years old, Criminal possession of a gun, Criminal sale of controlled substances 1st and 2nd degree, Promoting a sexual performance by a child, Arson in the 2nd and 3rd degree, Resisting arrest, Directing a laser at an aircraft. Do you actually believe the Governor read this bill before he signed it?
Here is one more for food for thought. New York state Senator Jessica Ramos D-Queens has introduced a bill in the state senate that would legalize the buying and selling of sex. In other words legalizing prostitution. The bill is sponsored in the assembly by Manhattan Democrat Richard Gottfried. Prostitutes and pimps would be let of of jail. We soon won’t need jails.
This proposal will thank God, not be brought up in this session of the legislature, but you can see where we are headed. This stuff is hard to swallow, especially upstate, as most of it comes from the legislators that represent the New York City area and control the legislature, but everybody suffers from it. Remember, there is one person that sets the agenda in New York, and without term limits, it will get worse.
I appreciate the comments, good or bad. May the good Lord protect us from ourselves and our elected leaders.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
