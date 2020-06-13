I hate my wife’s work ethic. She works hard, and especially so as the front person for infection control in a long term care facility during this long siege of the coronavirus pandemic. That’s not what I hate. What I hate is this: as a non-essential employee for that same facility, I’ve had time to perfect the art of--and become the poster boy for--being a couch potato, a sofa spud. And I’ve come to cherish the idle hours spent watching, for example, Muhammed Ali and Smokin’ Joe Frazier dook it out in three of the greatest boxing matches ever seen. Over and over again I’ve watched every jab, right cross, uppercut, combo,feint, bob-and weave, Ali Shuffle. Every one of the uncountable times Ali grabbed Frazier’s head and held him against his chest so neither of them could do anything. Forty-five and fifty years after the fact, I still can’t figure why the refs didn’t deduct a point from Ali at least once in each fight for that tactic.
But back to my wife’s work ethic...you would think anyone who works as many hours as she does would use the weekend to do nothing at all. But no. There’s always a project that we can tackle to improve the looks, inside or out, of El Rancho Davis. No amount of pleading, no amount of reasoning--”Just leave it. I’ll do it next week while you’re at work,” has any effect at all once she’s got the bit in her teeth. Which reminds me...I’ve watched American Pharoah win the Triple Crown about half a dozen times lately. I was thrilled the first time, because I had missed it when it actually happened in 2015. Just a shame you can’t place a bet on races that have already been run.
Last Sunday (yesterday, as I”m writing this on Monday night), at just a shade past noon, as my mind and sofa spud body began crying out to me that a nice little nap in the recliner was about to become overdue, my “busy hands are happy hands” wife decides we should clean out the closet in what has transformed over the years from our youngest daughter’s former bedroom to a guest-and-storage room. There are three sliding doors holding back the crush of boxes, bags, stacks and random piles of clothing, high school prom gowns (our youngest is 31 years old next month for cryin’ out loud.) Wedding candles and trinkets from four weddings, and at least three wedding gowns--including Karen’s.
This is not a closet I want to venture into, but she knows I won’t snooze while she’s dredging the swamp from the closet. So, against every instinct stored in my DNA, I shuffle down the hallway to face the madness. The room itself is no great shakes, because storage doesn’t end at the closet doors. The floor is barely visible under the weight of a thousand things THAT DON”T BELONG TO US! There’s a DIY set of bookshelves that is collapsing upon itself, a TV that gets no reception, a gorgeous Grandfather clock, with all it’s innards stored in two boxes that weigh about what I do. A chest of drawers that is nearly my height, but so narrow that each of the drawers is designed to hold up to but not more than three pairs of socks, or maybe a single pull-over shirt. Designed for, but not used for...there is enough in each of those drawers to fill a modest dumpster...none of them ours.
The long and short of it is this: we spent three hours hauling that forsaken closet out, resulting in no fewer than seven (!) lawn-leaf bags filled to the drawstrings with the stuff of our kids’ lives. A side-story: last Saturday morning, with the help of a friend who has a pickup truck and a utility trailer, we carried thirteen weeks worth of my efforts to clean out the garage to the dump. It took 24 hours to lose most of the space I had gained. Of course, my efforts wouldn’t have required thirteen weeks if naps hadn’t constantly interrupted my plans.
Naturally, once we had the guest room cleaned and presentable, we had to run out and buy a new set of sheets and a bedspread. That would not have occurred to me.
Once done, my position as poster boy for sofa spuds called to me and I managed to find the Women’s World Cup final from 1999...the one that made Brandy Chastain a household name for a couple of reasons.
The good news is this: having been a good boy and pitched in on the guest room, I earned a dinner out...and we could actually go out! After thirteen weeks, we were able to walk into a restaurant and sit down to a delectable meal rather than grab and go. What a treat! Highly recommended, but a sobering word of caution--the pandemic isn’t over.Wearing a mask to your table and then putting it on again before you leave isn’t a violation of anything critical to your existence. Not showing that much consideration for other diners may be critical to theirs or yours. We may be “open” but we’re not out of the woods. Stay safe.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
