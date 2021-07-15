Editor,
Go figure, you would think a person with nearly 50 years experience in the federal government would know a little bit about our country’s problems and how to solve at least some of them. It looks more like the President doesn’t have a clue on how to run the country.
He is going right back to experimenting with the best military in the world. I remember Bill Clinton started that and Obama continued it. Now, the military will not only allow transgender service people but will gladly pay for the very costly surgery that is needed to accomplish this. Remember the military is all volunteer and as things get more ridiculous who would want to sign up or stay in.
The Southwest border has not only turned in to a crisis, but a total nightmare. The Mexican Cartels now control the Southern border and our Border Patrol doesn’t have time for patrols, as they have their hands full with all the facilities now needed to house the illegal immigrants, and to take care of them.
We allow foreigners to come into the country and pay for their every need, including stays in hotels paid for by you. Then they will all want to migrate to one of the sanctuary cities in the USA. We already have hundreds of thousands of homeless people getting very little help in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and many other sanctuary cities. These sanctuary cities look like 3rd world countries and it must be nice to see the people of the world watching our fiasco on television.
It is also estimated that about 15 percent of those entering the country illegally are not stopped at the border and nobody knows who they are or where they are going. This is Joe Biden’s America.
Immigrants and refugees that come into the country legally love America and want to assimilate into society and work hard at whatever they do. However the illegal immigrants are mostly the opposite, not interested in learning English or loving the country. Maybe you can name a more generous country that lets people with no identification just walk in and then uses taxpayers’ money to provide for them.
Now the president wants to send American taxpayers’ money to the Southern triangle and pay people not to come. Would that keep you home if they don’t provide all the goodies they get by crossing the border? I doubt it.
It is beginning to look like it did in 1994 when the Republicans came out with “the Contract with America.” Next year should be a banner year for them in the mid-term elections, as they retire Nancy Pelosi to her gated mansion in California.
Sad to see your President hold a news conference, with his hand picked list of favorable reporters (not journalists) to ask him questions, and then to have his note cards prepared by unelected people to read off his talking points.
I am sure you notice the price of groceries going up. The cost to eat out is going up. Of course your gasoline price is going up. What isn’t going up?
With congress at 31% in polls and unable to pass anything with bipartisan support, they may as well be back home getting ready for their next election. All of the one party bills don’t go anywhere. The American people expect more.
The president says the reason no one wants to go to work is because they need to be paid more. I doubt that he ever ran a small business. With prices of everything going up, he says “just pay them more” and they will come to work. Then you have to raise your prices. Your business goes down. Who benefits?
May God Bless America and may we all hang in there and never give up.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
