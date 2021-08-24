You’re only hurting yourself
Those of you who are anti-vax and anti-mask, you’re only hurting yourself. Those of us who have been vaccinated and will still wear the mask where required won’t get nearly as sick as you will. You’re killing yourselves. You’re not hurting us.
Sayre, Athens school boards should work together
The Sayre and Athens school boards should consider working together instead of against each other. This soccer thing is unbelievable. Why Athens won’t welcome 5-6 kids to their soccer teams so the kids can play. I thought schools were for the kids, not for the stubborn adults thinking of only themselves.
Patty Mac’s Take: While some opposed the soccer co-op, in the end, the majority of the Athens School Board did vote to let the Sayre kids play. But you are right, both school boards need to work together and find a long-term solution for a problem that isn’t going away.
Response to Soundoff on Cruz’s mandates
The reader should understand there’s a big difference between government mandates and what a person can do on private property.
Afghanistan
We should have gotten out of Afghanistan in 2003. (It would) make these terrorists think twice if they know that if they make a terrorist attack on America we’d go and wipe them out and stay in the country.
High-speed vehicles on Keystone Ave.
I’m calling about the high-speed vehicles on Keystone Avenue. An example of what is going to happen is what happened on the Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira Aug. 15 or 16. A motorcyclist was killed due to a high-speed collision with a car. Cyclists regularly roar down Keystone Avenue. How long before the same thing happens here? We need more police presence on the street.
Parking
I see that Guthrie employees are back parking again on Chemung Street in Sayre.
If I was in charge ...
If I was in charge of the military in the United States, I’d send some fighters and bombers to Afghanistan to blow up those 150 Blackhawk helicopters so the Taliban, China, Russia or Iran couldn’t use them. I think that the president would screw up a one-car funeral.
How is that justice?
I’m reaching out to readers of the Morning Times to help me understand this. The Aug. 16 newspaper says the 21-tear-old man from Williamsport was sentenced to 6 years to 17 years and registered as a sex offender for 25 years for the offenses of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. On Aug. 19, just a few days later, the former Bradford County district attorney was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison for three separate charges of sexual assault; five charges of indecent assault; 12 counts of intimidation of a witness or victim; two counts of obstruction of justice; and two counts related to prostitution. The former DA got 1 1/2 years to 5 years. The fellow from Williamsport — on two counts — got 6 years to 17 years. Please, someone, explain that to me. How is that justice at all? How is that justice?
Editor’s Note: The former district attorney was sentenced on July 9, and while he was originally charged with all of those counts you mentioned above, he only pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice and that’s what he was sentenced on.
Biden needs to go
I think Biden’s handling of being our commander-in chief since he got in office in January has been terrible. Now look at Afghanistan. He needs to resign. Harris needs to be forced to resign. Nancy Pelosi would have been out there weeks ago demanding Trump be impeached. She needs to go. I hope all Americans agree with me. What happened to all lives matter?
Impeach Biden
It’s time to impeach Joe Biden while we still have a country. He’s undoubtedly the worst president we’ve ever had. We no longer have a secure southern border. Illegal aliens are pouring into our country unvaccinated and spreading the Chinese virus to all parts of the country. Inflation is running rampant. Our gasoline and grocery prices are sky high. All Joe knows is tax and spend. The latest disaster is the Afghanistan fiasco. Our brave servicemen and women suffered terrible amputations and death in vain. Joe is a complete disaster and should retire as soon as possible and live in an assisted living facility.
Easy to tell
Do you know when a politician is lying to you? Their lips are moving.
Respect the American Flag
Displaying the American Flag, especially on national holidays is the proper thing to do. It’s a shame that so many people don’t know, or don’t care enough to display it properly. The flag should be taken in during rainy weather and not left out in the darkness. Read the rules. Don’t disrespect the flag.
Intelligence test
Keep in mind that in order for a dog owner to train their animal not to bark all hours, the owner must be smarter than the dog. My neighbor is not.
Empty shelves
Has anyone noticed all of the empty shelves in Valley stores. I’ve asked several clerks and they tell me that they have plenty of stockers; they just aren’t getting enough products. Do we need more truck drivers? It was almost funny when people were hoarding toilet paper during a pandemic in case we had a rough winter. Do we need more workers to pack the trucks? Maybe we ARE becoming a third-world country.
