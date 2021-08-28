There are times when reading labels on everyday products can be somewhere between mildly entertaining and deeply disturbing. Just this morning my gaze fell upon the small bottle of toothpaste from whence the brush that was plunging back and forth against my pearly whites had gotten the liquid gel we commonly use to take the taste and smell of fetid foot bits from our breath.
My eyes noticed an odd proclamation in bold white letters: “10Xcool.” Ten times cool...what could that possibly mean? My toothpaste (or gel) is way cool as opposed to being any level of uncool? You’ve got to try this stuff...it’s ten times cool, man! You wanna be cool…? This is your stuff. It’s ten times cool.
In fact, upon closer inspection, there is a nearly microscopic bit of added information...10x longer lasting cool! OH BOY! Fantastic…”cool” that has staying power.
Not only is my toothpaste (gel) cool, but wait...there’s more: it contains “whitening breath strips!” Tiny little strips of breath that create whitening. Now they’ve gone too far. I was okay with being cool with stamina, but I don’t think I can swallow this “breath strips” garbage. I’m old enough to remember the “flavor beads” that some obscure margarine or butter claimed were included in their product in TV commercials of the late ‘50’s and early ‘60’s. They were exposed to have been drops of water added for visual effect by unscrupulous marketing. So don’t try to foist “breath strips” off on me. Among the other ingredients listed near the bottom was this single word: “flavor.” What flavor? I’m sure most poisons have a flavor.
Speaking, though about “swallow,” how’s this for an eye opener…? On the back of the little bottle of toothpaste (gel), there is a clearly stated warning: “If more than used for brushing is accidentally swallowed, get medical help or contact a POISON CONTROL CENTER right away.” They’re trying to poison us for the sake of a whiter smile! I’m brushing my teeth with an unnamed poison! OMG! You may be, too… I can just see it as mourners shuffle past my casket…(there MAY be a mourner, who knows…?) “So sad...he had a killer smile.” Darn right I did! The toothpaste (gel) company made sure of that.
This unnerving experience prompted me to look a little more closely at a few other common products in the bathroom. I probably shouldn’t have. I discovered that our current choice of hand soap contains six references to one or another variation of sodium and four varieties of acid. ACID!? I regret that I didn’t pay more attention in Chemistry Class. I have an uneasy feeling that acid-and-sodium is akin to pouring salt on an open wound. However, as a saving grace, the soap makers added “fragrance.” Again, like “flavor,” what fragrance? Nothing identifiable, but rotting fruit has a fragrance. So does flatulence. . that doesn’t mean I’d want either in my hand soap.
My perusal of all things bathroomish also brought to light the fact that marketers and product manufacturers are fully aware that they are targeting the lowest common denominator in the populace. Why else would the labels for Softsoap and hand sanitizer carry the warning, “for external use only.”? Are there really people out there who think that chugging a bottle of Softsoap is a genuinely great idea? If there are, are they procreating, and can we find a way to prevent that?
Having set my nerves on edge over product ingredients, I moved my attention to the dozens of sauces, dressings, and food items in the refrigerator to verify “best if used by…” dates. Some of the more seldom used items have become like old friends, hanging out with their homies in the fridge door or at the backs of the shelves. In some cases, they’ve owned their spot for so long, they should be paying property taxes or rent to us. I found unopened bottles of salad dressings, the flavors of which obviously never appealed to us, that expired in 2019. COVID 19 must be to blame for the majority of the outdated dreck...at least 90% of it expired in 2020. In there among the grey bearded bottles and boxes are a rare few that are good until 2023 or 2024. I know in my heart I’ll be telling you about disposing of them at some point in 2025.
That of course, depends on whether I’ve been fatally poisoned by my toothpaste (gel) before that year. If I’m going down, I’m going down with a killer smile…
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com.
