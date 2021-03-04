Thank you
This is a heartfelt thank you to the young lady who paid for my husband’s and my dinner at Applebee’s on Friday, February 19. I have always known that there are special young people right here in our Valley. You are most definitely a fine example. We will be sending a donation to the Church of the Redeemer for their Community Supper outreach Program to continue your act of kindness.
Disaster in the making?
I just read an article saying that there are more people in this country receiving free stuff than there are people paying for the free stuff and it’s going to get worse. Sure sounds like a disaster to me.
Sippy mask?
I found a website for the person who calls in continuously about people eating without removing their masks. It’s called thesippymask.com. I’d suggest this person to go to the site, buy 100 of these things and when you go a restaurant, pass them out.
Money for school openings
The federal government; they’re nuts with all this billions of dollars for school openings. What are they doing with the school tax I pay every year?
Presidential comparison
The difference between Biden and Trump is Trump kept his word and done everything he said. Biden’s a liar.
Creature identification
What kind of creature plans, promotes and participates in a riotous invasion causing damage to our Capitol Building, the shooting death of a woman; and (loss of) several police lives; the theft of government property and an attempt to locate, capture and kill the Vice President and Speaker of the House Pelosi? The creature was observed on national TV describing the plan by millions of people throughout the world. This creature needs to be apprehended, criminally tried and jailed for years.
Signs, signs, everywhere are signs
I would like to see the Morning Times look into how long political signs can be up in the Valley communities. I know there are ordinances about it. Some signs have been up too long. He lost and the election is over. Lets get someone to enforce taking them down.
Kudos to the Sayre Theatre
I think it was wonderful for Sayre Theatre to avail themselves for this year’s Scholarship Challenge. I kind of think that would be a nice place to hold Scholarship Challenge even after the health crisis abates and we are allowed to have live audiences once again. I also hope that Mr. Carver will continue to make guest appearances for Christmas is for Kids and Scholarship Challenge as long as he is able to do so.
Not a fan of Ben Shapiro
Please get rid of Ben Shapiro and print another pundit. His rants are full of the same lies and vitriol that has put this country into the near civil war that it’s in. At least I occasionally agreed with Anne Coulter and she sometimes made me laugh.
Summer school for all
Given all of the challenges that teachers and students have faced during COVID, I assume that local districts will be hosting Summer School for ALL to help students catch up/keep pace. Are plans being developed?
