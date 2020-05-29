Dr. Marshall G. Holloway, son-in-law of Dr. and Mrs. Harry Fish of Sayre played an important part in the perfection of the atomic bomb that struck a city in Japan in 1945 in the most terrific blast the world had ever known.
A physicist, Holloway had been in New Mexico for a long period of time working with other noted scientists in laboratory work and other phases of research in connection with the perfection of the most deadly instrument of destruction devised by man at that time.
Dr. Holloway was at Cornell University in Ithaca before he entered the bomb research work. For nearly three years the nature of the work in which he was engaged was not revealed even to members of his family.
After the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Dr. Holloway called Dr. and Mrs. Fish revealing that he had been engaged in research work in the development of the deadly bomb.
The first knowledge that American Physicists had begun to corral atomic energy—which was thought to be the greatest discovery of all time in 1945 came to light in the spring of 1940.
It was in October of 1942 that Dr. Holloway left Cornell and went to Purdue University at Lafayette, Indiana. His moves were shrouded in secrecy under strict measures of the war department. A secret assignment from the Manhattan Project.
At Perdue University he found ideal laboratories and they were taken over by the government for research work to be carried on by him, and assistant from Cornell University and two hand picked physicists from the university laboratories.
He was there until September 1943, when he was ordered to New Mexico. It was not until the telephone conversation with his in-laws Dr, and Mrs. Fish that he revealed his exact location in that state. Dr. Holloway and his wife the former Harriet Fish were in Los Alamos, where the government had laboratories where scientists were doing research in connection with the newly developed atomic bomb.
A “cool” scientist he said mildly that he was well pleased with the development of the high explosive bomb and the remarkable way in which it had been perfected.
Dr. Holloway was associated in the research with Dr. R. F. Backer, also formerly of Cornell, who was charged with the actual assembly of the bomb which was exploded in the New Mexico desert July 16, 1945 the test of the mechanism which in August of 1945 shattered Hiroshima.
Dr. Backer was the first to leave Cornell, and Dr. Holloway succeeded him at the university in charge of Cornell’s cyclotron or “atom smasher,” for a time before he himself entered the bomb research work.
Backer was described in a war department statement as the “coolest” of all scientists connected with the experiment.
Holloway stayed at the Los Alamos National Laboratory where he held many positions to include the development of the hydrogen bomb until 1955. In 1957 he became head of the Nuclear Products-ERCO Division of ACF Industries. He was vice president of Budd Company from 1967 to 1969, when he retired to Florida.
Marshall Glecker Holloway was born November 23, 1912 in Oklahoma but his family moved to Florida when he was young. After high school he entered the University of Florida. He was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Education in in 1933 and a Master of Science degree in Physics in 1935. He went on to Cornell University where he wrote his Doctor of Philosophy thesis on the Range and Specific Ionization of Alpha Particles.
He married Wilma Schamel of Chemung, NY, a medical technologist at Cornell on August 22, 1938 at St. James the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Waverly. Wilma Holloway drowned at Taughannock Falls on June 3, 1940 while trying to rescue two women in the water. Wilma Holloway is buried in Epiphany Cemetery in Sayre.
Dr. Holloway married again December 4, 1941 Mrs. Harriet Fish Shaw at Grace Episcopal Church in Waverly, NY. Harriet Shaw was the daughter of Dr. Harry S. Fish and Mary Ruth Esser Junkin Fish. Harriet was married first to Henry I. Shaw of Ulster, PA they were married in New York City April 25, 1936. The Shaw’s had one child Jerry M. born August 5, 1937. The Shaw-Fish marriage ended in divorce and Henry Shaw died October 29, 1940. Marshall Holloway adopted Harriet’s son Jerry after the marriage.
Harriet Fish was born in Sayre January 29, 1913. She was a trained nurse and worked at Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY before her marriage. Her mother Ruth Esser was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA but moved to Sayre before her first marriage to Rev. Charles I. Junkin (Presbyterian) January 10, 1901. The Junkin’s had two children Nancy and James. They divorced October 4, 1909. Nancy married Robert Leonard and James became a lawyer in Philadelphia.
Ruth Esser Junkin married Dr. Harry S. Fish in 1910 and they resided on Wilbur Ave in Sayre in a large home that stood where the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing building now stands. On June12, 1914 the Waverly Gazette reported that Dr. and Mrs. Fish had broken ground for their new home at 710 West Lockhart Street in Sayre. The Fish home was named “Breezy Brow”. They lived there for 35 years. Harriet was their only child.
Dr. Marshall G. Holloway died June 18, 1991 in Winter Haven Florida. Harriet Fish Holloway died April 6, 1985 in Winter Haven they had moved there in retirement to be close to their son Retired Air Force officer Jerry Holloway.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
