Border issues
I can remember when Trump was in office, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Kamara Harris — all of them Democrats were down at the border and Schumer’s “shame, shame, shame.” Well, I’ve not heard one word from none of them. The Vice President of the United States refuses to go to the border. Joe Biden, the President of the United States has not been to the border. I have not heard one word from Pelosi or Schumer. I hope Schumer gets this message because all the times he comes out on national TV and makes a fool out of himself going “shame, shame, shame.” Why isn’t there something being done about that. Look at those poor people dying. Look at those poor babies being abandoned. Where’s the heart in all of this? I just feel this is really blood on their hands.
Fighting spirit
Come on, America! We’re the Land of the free. Stand up. Start letting your voices be heard out there. This is disgraceful what’s happening to our country; what is happening to our police force. I just watched a deal on TV where an ambulance was called to a shooting and there’s a woman up in the ambulance twerking. Come on! We are going to continue to let this happen? Look at all the people being shot. There is killings in the street in broad daylight. Stand up and make your voices heard. It’s time to fight back.
Grease solution
There’s a simple solution to the grease being put down the drain. Save a glass jar. You don’t even have to rinse it out. Keep it under your sink. Any grease or oil that you accumulate in a pan, pour it in the glass jar. When the jar is full, simply throw it in the garbage. How hard can that be?
Grinder
I want them to take a grinder down the road that goes to the park that they re-done. You can’t even get them to do the regular roads.
Response to Waverly Glen comment
I do, in fact, read the Morning Times every day. The other issue I had was you mentioned the grant money and expressed your point there. I never said anything about that being tax money. I just said perhaps what they could do with those monies would be to lower our taxes or do some other improvements in the village. So, perhaps you should get yourself informed.
What’s Christian?
Any church that calls itself Christian and they say that their clergy in confession, can forgive or abolish their sins that are confessed to them, is not a Christian church.
Kudos on paving
The resurfacing on Broad Street in Waverly is absolutely beautiful. I hope Sayre gets the same person who did this to do their roads instead of patch, re-patch and re-patch.
COVID and the border
According to President Biden, over 600,000 American citizens have died from COVID-19 in the past year. We are still not sure about the origin of the pandemic. We are setting a new record every month with the number of illegal immigrants crossing our southern border. At the present rate, we will have over two million more immigrants entering our country just this year. I hope the Biden administration has a plan.
