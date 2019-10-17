Editor,
October is National Farm to School Month, a time to celebrate the connections happening all over the country between children and local food and farms. As a 2nd-generation dairy farmer from Athens, Pa., I’m proud to provide my community with wholesome, nourishing milk.
Milk — one of the few foods produced locally and available every single day of the year — makes its journey from farm to school (and store) within 48 hours. Packed with nutrients, including calcium, protein, and vitamins A and D, high-quality milk starts on the farm with the care we give our animals — including a balanced diet and clean, comfortable living conditions.
Dairy farmers have a long-standing commitment to student health and academic success — from nutrition education in schools to supporting the expansion of school breakfast programs and access to free summer meals. We want kids to be nourished so they can grow, play, learn, and succeed.
You can support the dairy farmers in your community by choosing real, local dairy products — like milk, cheese, and yogurt — when you go to the grocery store. Remember, your milk comes from a good place, responsibly produced by farmers who care about their cows, their land, and their communities.
Visit AmericanDairy.com to learn more about milk’s nutrition as well as life on a dairy farm. Thank you for your support!
Mark Bradley
Athens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.