Have you ever noticed that when a dog is sitting patiently, begging for a bite of your cookie (or anything else), her--or his--ears will perk up each time you slowly raise it to your mouth?
It’s amazing how hard a small Sheltie can tug on a retractable leash. Maizie nearly yanked my left arm clean off my body not long ago trying to reach a squirrel that scampered up a tree.
Why isn’t the movie “Footloose” called “Feetloose”? You can’t dance if only one foot is moving.
**********
It occurs to me it was 45 years ago this week that I got my first job in commercial radio...WCLI AM in Corning, grossing $100/week! I felt like I had finally arrived! The number one song in the country that week was Neil Sedaka’s “Bad Blood,” but there was another song that I had sworn to myself I would never play--”Seasons in the Sun” by Terry Jacks. Insipid bit of dreck. Fate, as it will, made other plans for me...I was happily watching the reigning morning dj do his thing on my first day when he que’d up a 45rpm and invited me to sit down to the microphone and “go live.” My big moment was at hand! Quarterbacks train for that first touchdown pass, baseball players live for that first Major League at bat, broadcasters fantasize about their first comment into a live mic. Mine was NOT “...one giant leap for mankind.” The jerk had que’d up “Seasons in the Sun”. I have no memory of what I said on the air, but once the song was playing, I spun around and called that fool everything but a human being. We never became close friends.
The Grammy Award-winning song of the year in 1975 was “Love Will Keep Us Together,” by The Captain and Tennille; and the album of the year belonged to Paul Simon “Still Crazy After All These Years.”
My wife of less than a year and I had rented an upstairs apartment down the street from the radio station for $125 a month, and since we both had jobs, we felt like life was good. The one-man news staff lived with his girlfriend between our place and the station and we spent a fair amount of time together. We walked home one night from their apartment only to discover we had locked ourselves out of the house. I heroically transformed into the Human Fly, scaling the outside wall up to a window we had left cracked open, and slithering, snake-like into our living room. Had I had the gift of foresight, I might have turned out the light and gone to bed. Could have saved myself several years of less than wonderful times. But no, I went down the stairs and let trouble right back in. The Captain and Tennille, as it turned out, had it all wrong, and as far as I know, Paul Simon’s album title still suits her just fine, wherever she is.
**********
I watched the 1937 movie “The Good Earth” on Turner Classic Movies last weekend and realized that I had never had any idea what it was about. Spoiler alert: it’s not about the American Dust Bowl in the ‘30’s! That night I dreamed I was caught up in racing around frantically on a new-car lot clutching a sheaf of grimey papers filled with VIN numbers, checking against the cars there to verify which ones needed to be shipped out of harm’s way. At the same time I was responsible for getting tons of stacked lumber off the lot and under cover in a huge warehouse. There was a plague of locusts coming and those cars and that lumber would all be lost if I failed in my duty. A nonsense dream that combined two of my past working lives with the climactic scene from that movie...and as dreams do, it made perfectly good sense.
**********
Here’s one of life’s unanticipatable moments: getting hit on the head by an empty corn cob dropping out of a maple tree. Pretty sure it was the same squirrel that made Maizie wrench my arm loose from its moorings.
My life-long battle with tree rats goes on...over the years squirrels have done everything from leaping at my face from a tree in the deep woods during bear hunting season, to stealing a frozen dinner that I had set for reasons too complicated to tell, on the back porch roof of the student union building at Penn State Wilkes-Barre; to rushing me on the walkway beside the reflecting pool on the National Mall--twice — scampering up my body nearly to my shoulder before I could discourage him from further assaults.
**********
My go-to reference book--The World Almanac and Book of Facts--is a wonderful source of material. I love the perpetual calendar section. Did you know that whatever day of the week you were born on, if you celebrate a one hundredth birthday it will fall on the day of the week before the one you were born on? I checked it out with a dozen different birth dates from different centuries, including Leap Day. I was born on Tuesday and turn 100 on a Monday. If you were born on Sunday, you’ll turn 100 on Saturday. That just seems weird.
Then again, so do a lot of things in my life.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
