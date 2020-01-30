Editor,
Republicans arguing with a straight face that there’s not enough first-hand witnesses to make the case for Trump’s conviction, while at the same time not allowing for such first-hand witnesses like Bolton and Mulvaney?
Even Yogi Berra has to be shaking his head at such logic. And now that we suddenly have first person “smoking gun” testimony from Bolton’s book that confirms that Trump tied Congressionally approved aid for Ukraine to dirt on the Bidens, I wonder how the Republicans are going to continue to rationalize not only the innocence of Trump, but that witnesses are not needed.
Frederick Kennedy
Waverly
