Editor,
I applaud Commissioner Miller’s response to the concerns of many Pennsylvania voters about election integrity. (His letter was published in the Morning Times on January 12.)
For citizens of the Commonwealth to be told that the recent presidential election recorded over 200,000 ballots cast in excess of the actual number of registered voters, is not OK. In order to preserve our confidence in the integrity of our electoral system, and thereby prevent marches on capitals by those concerned that they have been disenfranchised, this discrepancy and any others need to be investigated transparently and vigorously.
The election is over so we need to move on and do what a constitutional republic is supposed to do. Our representatives will hold election integrity hearings from now until March. I encourage readers to find out who is serving on this committee and contact each member. Let them know where you stand on this issue and do not assume that they somehow know what is important to you.
These House and Senate members represent “We the People.” For our system to work we must demand that the principal of “one eligible voter = on legally cast vote” is protected. We do this by requesting:
1. That our voting machines NOT be connected to the internet;
2. That credible voter identification and verification is used to establish eligibility;
3. That mail-in ballots and absentee ballots are verified against an accurate database;
4. And that an independent audit occurs to verify eligible voters vs. ballots cast.
If we truly want healing to occur in our state and nation then let’s have a bipartisan move to insure that “We the People” can know for certain that our voting system has the integrity that it needs.
My understanding is that the primary role of elected officials is to uphold the constitution and provide us with the protections guaranteed therein — including the sanctity of our vote. I wholeheartedly agree with Commissioner Miller that restoring confidence in our electoral process should be one of the highest priorities for our state legislators at this time.
Bobette Friend
Sayre
Editor’s Note: In the 2020 Presidential election in Pennsylvania there were 6,917,583 votes cast, while there are more than 9 million people registered to vote in the commonwealth, according to data on the state’s website.
