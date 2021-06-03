Flag etiquette
1. Especially with Flag Day coming up June 14, please replace and PROPERLY RETIRE old, faded, torn American Flags. The Waverly VFW can help. They have a drop box around back. There is a proper ceremony to dispose of one.
2. If you are going to fly the flag at your home or business, please make sure it is correctly, respectfully done. I see so many still flying in rain, snow and in the dark. Do not put one out and just leave it to be trashed by the elements. That is no show of patriotism or respect.
Thank you
We would like to thank Estey, Monroe and Fahey, Pastor Kelsey, the VFW, the Marine Corps, Tracy Timm, Sam Williams and family and Jamie Witmer. What a wonderful military funeral for our pastor, George Williams, of Emery Baptist Chapel on May 21. God Bless George Williams and his family. He will be missed.
Israel’s land
I wouldn’t want to be in the shoes of anybody who wants to make a two-state nation in Israel. Israel was given that land from the river in Egypt to the Euphrates. That covers Lebanon, part of Syria and Jordan — and Gaza, by the way. The Lord of Lords gave that land to Abraham and his descendants and anybody who tries to break it up — I wouldn’t want to be in their shoes.
Flu season
I just read the article on the front page of the Saturday, May 29, Morning Times about the flu cases plummeting in Pennsylvania under the COVID-19 precautions. I think it would be a great idea that from now on during the flu season, masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing were made the law of the land at least during the flu season months of November to March or so. I think it wound cut down on both the COVID and flu cases each season.
What if
I wonder if MAGA-believers would be as enthusiastic if Donald Trump should die — would they then insist Mike Pence would be President?
Joke of the Day
A man died, entered Heaven and was met by St. Peter. While St. Peter was showing the man around, the man noticed a broken clock and said, ‘What’s that doing there?’ St. Peter said, ‘Oh, that clock belongs to George Washington. Notice, it’s never moved because he’s never lied.’
‘If you look over there,’ he continued, ‘We have Abraham Lincoln’s clock and that doesn’t move because he never lied.
The man said, ‘Wow! By the way, do you happen to have a clock for Donald Trump?’
St. Peter said, ‘Yes. It’s in my office. I’m using it to power my ceiling fan.’
Word to the wise
Attention new car buyers. Before you buy a new car look up the recalls on them.
Sex Ed
I see the brilliant people running the country want to teach first graders sex classes.
Electric cars revisited
If a good electric car can go 200 miles on one charge, how many stops would a snow-bird from Sayre have to make to get to sunny Florida next winter? Assuming that the trip is at least 1,200 miles, it would require five or six stops to recharge. How long does it take to recharge a battery? I was told that it takes eight hours to completely recharge. So, just how many days would it take for a Sayreite to drive to southern Florida next winter in an electric car?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.