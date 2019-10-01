Editor,
Here we are in the most prosperous country in the world, but you wouldn’t know it if you got all of your news from the mainstream media. We are so well off that people die on an arduous trek to get into the country illegally. Name the other countries where people do that? Surely not China, Russia or India.
We can travel freely. We can talk to anyone we please. We are free to practice any religion we believe in without religious persecution. Everybody that wants to work can find work. Our technology is second to none and our energy production is second to none.
Now we hear that the younger generations would prefer socialism over capitalism. Our children are being indoctrinated in schools and colleges that we need to make a tremendous change in our lifestyle. When you have elementary students skipping school to protest climate change and feeling so distraught. Where did they get the notion that the world was coming to an end?
Many candidates for president talk of free colleges, not only for residents, but also for illegal immigrants, also free health care for people in the country illegally. Also, drivers licenses for illegal persons. They speak of changing our health insurance to Medicare for all, including doing away with company sponsored health plans that would take massive tax increases, especially on the middle class.
Candidates also propose phasing out the internal combustion engine (your car) in just a few years with a nearly complete renewable energy source. Good-bye fossil fuels. There is no way that solar and wind energy can supply enough energy for the whole country.
All the Democratic candidates approve of late-term abortion, though polls show that the majority of Americans oppose this. Now, with a shortage of workers we are supposed to get more immigrants to come here, legal or illegal, to fill the jobs. Just think if just half of the 60 million plus abortions performed since Roe V. Wade were allowed to live we would have plenty of workers.
Look around you and see how many you know that may not work but see that most are doing just fine, with cell phones, televisions, food and cars and a house or apartment to live in. (Unless they live in a city that allows tent cities on the sidewalk)
Maybe it’s time to get real and enjoy the country. Travel, shop, eat out, go to the movies, go out to worship your God, and thank him or her for all you have, and count your blessings. Love your neighbor and please visit someone who is disabled or in a nursing home.
Ray Rinebold
Chemung
