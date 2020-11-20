According to the Sayre Evening Times the major portion of Desmond street park in Sayre was sold to the J. J. Newberry company as the site for a large and modern store. This announcement was made on June 4, 1957 by George M. West, president of the Sayre Land Company.
The announcement brought to an end more than four years of uncertainty as to the future use of the property—a period during which the ownership of the land was fought through the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Plans for the store building that would occupy the site were uncertain, it was disclosed, other than that the building would have a minimum of 15,000 square feet of floor space and that construction would be started at the earliest possible moment.
There was some possibility seen that the drafting of plans and specifications for the building would be completed in time to start work in the fall of 1957. The style of the structure had not been determined, other than it would be a fully modern commercial building.
Transferred to the Newberry company in the negotiations between Mr. West and W. Perry Hukill, Newberry vice president in charge of real estate, was a tract with 400 feet of frontage on Desmond street and 216 feet of frontage on Packer avenue. The width of the north end of the tract was 95 feet from Desmond street to Lehigh avenue. The building space available was 400 feet by 187 feet by 73 feet.
The Sayre Land Company reserved the northern segment of the park a triangle, with 107 feet of frontage on Desmond street.
The Newberry company had operated in Sayre for many years, at the location on the west side of Desmond street, directly opposite the new location. The late Pauline Leonard of Athens was hired by the J. J. Newberry company in November of 1922 when they opened their first store in Sayre at 148 Desmond street. Pauline helped set up the store and worked in piece goods and the candy counter before transferring to the office. Pauline worked for the company until 1972.
In 1957 the company owned 500 stores throughout the country according to F. G. Dowd, Sayre store manager, and had been conducting a major expansion program increasing the size of many of its stores and making them into “one-stop shopping centers.” Both the Towanda and Owego stores were being enlarged as a part of this program. It was anticipated that there would be an increase in the number of lines handled in its new quarters.
Conversion of the park property to commercial use was the basis for the lengthy dispute between the Land company and Sayre Borough, It first broke into the open on February 11, 1953, when Burgess Roland Drake and Council President John Stetz announced that the Land company was considering the sale of the park to the Market Basket company, and said that the Borough would fight the case in the interests of the taxpayers.
The Land company confirmed the announcement on October 2, 1953 when it disclosed that negotiations had been completed for a sale of 160-foot frontage on Desmond street to the Market Basket for the erection of a supermarket.
The Borough took the position that the park was public property, while the Land company insisted that the Borough had possession only under a lease from the company.
The company than asked the borough for a quiet claim deed to the park, which request was refused. The company then served formal notification, February 2, 1954, that the borough’s lease to the land would be terminated on April 16, the anniversary date of the original lease.
Three days after the notification became effective, George Jones began surveying the park in preparation for drafting a deed of sale and was arrested on an old borough ordinance making it unlawful to walk on public grounds. He was released after several hours. The following day he was again arrested in the park, this time for trespassing. Both charges were dropped by the borough May 12, and it was announced that court action would be started to determine the ownership of the park.
Ejectment proceedings were filed by the Land company on May 14, and both sides agreed on a court determination of the ownership. A long series of arguments and counter arguments before Judge William M. Rosenfield followed, in Bradford county court, leading to a final decision by Judge Rosenfield, May 12, 1955, holding the Land company to be the owner of the property.
The borough appealed the decision to the state Supreme court and a hearing was held on January 11, 1955, On March 13 the same year, the high court handed down a ruling upholding Judge Rosenfield, giving ownership to the Land company.
Meanwhile, the Market Basket corporation had been sold to the American Stores (Acme), and the latter company on March 30, 1955 notified the Land company that the deal for the park had been called off and plans for a supermarket there were abandoned. The matter rested there until the announcement June 4, 1957 setting the future use of the major portion of the property.
The J. J. Newberry company started construction on the new Sayre store in November of 1959. The completed building opened on February 16, 1961. Today the building is occupied by the Guthrie Clinic.
Star Savings and Loan erected a new modern office on the north triangle of the Desmond street park land. The building also housed the offices of Attorney Robert Landy and a private office for Bradford County Judge James W. Cullen. This building was completed and occupied July 27, 1959. Today this building is occupied by C. Q. Services.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
