I’m sitting here on a frigid Spring morning (36 degrees, with a “feels like” of 28) watching my baby granddaughter munching on a bit of peanut butter toast. It’s a study in utter concentration as she scissor-fingers each carefully down-sized little square of delectable comfort food. Sprinkled in among a double handful of Kix on her highchair tray, the creamy Jif-slathered morsels are an obvious favorite of long standing--or as long standing as a 14 month old child with ten teeth can claim. It occurs to me, she picks up her breakfast bits like I type--two fingers.
Eating her breakfast involves a fair amount of contented near-words, big smiles, and a lot of finger-painting. Cheeks, forehead, nose,the glorious mop of dark brown curls...it’s all part of the palette she covers with foodie little fingers.
And then, when the tray is finally empty and the anxiously searching eyes realize there’s no more coming--but before the concern can turn to outright vocal complaint--her mom scoops her up with a huge smile and lots of happy chatter about getting a “bathy-bath.” It turns out that “bathy-bath” is a pretty favorite word for the tiny tyke and she turns into a bouncy, happy faced bundle of giggly baby as they disappear down the hall together.
Peanut butter toast. You never know what’s going to trigger memories. This whole scene transported me back to a winter day when a little kid came running into the house, all bundled up in a silvery hooded winter coat, face flushed with the chill of playing in the snow. Of course the urgency of a badly needed dash for the bathroom had something to do with the hurried entrance as well. Somewhere in the world there is a picture of that bright-eyed little guy, post-bathroom visit, having made a stop in the kitchen for long enough to put together a slab of peanut butter toast for himself. Play time could wait...the snow and the other kids out there in the cold could also wait . First things first.
The writing of this tale was interrupted by breakfast for the grownups, as prepared by the newest member of the Multitasking Mothers’ Club. The “bathy-bathed” baby has been occupying herself by using the laminate floors from room to room as her own personal race course in a bouncy seat on wheels. If you’ve ever seen Disney’s “The Wind in the Willows’, imagine the scenes where Mr Toad of Toad Hall has stolen a car and is roaring through the streets of town like a wild thing. If you’ve never seen that, picture a demolition derby…
Finally the year old NASCAR Champion exhausted herself and went willingly to a much needed nap around noon. That was just over an hour ago, and much to my consternation three sisters and their mother have left for a “quick trip” to Walmart. Now...I love being entrusted with the well-being of the newest grandchild, but I know how “quick trips” go. The little bundle of babyhood will almost certainly awaken with a huge and immediate need for sustenance within the next five minutes. I’m sitting here reviewing in my mind what we have on hand that I can soothe her hunger pangs with. I know her mother has already pointed out all the wonderful things she has provided for just such a circumstance, but I’m trying to think outside the box.
Jalapeno poppers from the freezer might be okay...let’s see now, what else...well, there’s a can of Chili Magic. I could cut that with a box of beef broth and some spicy V8 juice. Aha! One of her aunts left a can of Angry Orchard hard cider in the fridge last summer...might be just the thing. I got this! Go ahead, baby girl...wake on up. Grandpa’s ready for you now.
Sink those baby teeth into some REAL food…pretty sure your mommy and your gramma, and your aunties will all be so proud of both of us.
I’ve always encouraged my kids to expand their repertoire of food experiences, mostly with little success. They seem to not trust my judgement. These are the same people who still to this day ridicule my penchant for peanut butter and mayo sandwiches. It wasn’t even worth trying to mention my own early fascination with two slabs of Velveeta with a wad of chunky peanut butter between them, sandwich-style, but without the bread. The only problem with the Velveeta thing was the frequent mud stains on the orange slabs, because little boys don’t wash their hands before making their own lunch.
Maybe I just never started on the kids early enough.
So here’s my promise to my tiny, still sleeping angel-faced grandbaby girl: I will strive to bring exciting new taste experiences and a world of culinary sophistication into your young life. Hard to top jalapeno poppers and hard cider. And who knows, maybe you’ll have some new favorite foods to go along with peanut butter toast.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
