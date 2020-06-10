Editor,

Like everyone else, I’m unhappy with the recent events in our country. Combatting racism is foremost, and a good start might be to stop using “black and white” labels. Black lives matter and white lives matter — all human lives matter, not just a specific race.

In support of the demonstrations, we are protected by the First Amendment to assemble and protest. That does not mean destroying our towns, cities, and monuments by looting stores, burning buildings and spraying graffiti everywhere. This is a disgrace and needs to stop. Unfortunately, it won’t until we all address our racism problem.

Sonny Capwell

Waverly

Load comments