His name was Jay Hanna Dean, and he taught me how not to speak English. That’s why the title of today’s column is grammatically butchered. A tribute to an old mentor.
I was a “mere yoot,” a lad of maybe 8 years of age when I first heard his voice booming forth from our brand new, first ever, television...the black and white images of baseball’s Major Leaguers flickering from the small screen. Someone--it might have been Jackie Robinson — had just stolen second base, and this guy was all excited about how the baserunner had “slud in there ahead of the tag.” Slud. From that moment on I never slid into second base even once. I slud, just like a major leaguer.
If you’re a fan of baseball history, you’re probably aware that Jay Hanna is in the Hall of Fame as Dizzy Dean, and if you’re of a certain age, you might remember the baseball Game of the Week, featuring Dizzy and his booth partner, Buddy Blattner. In its infancy, network TV thought one game a week was all we needed. Boy oh boy, were they wrong! But for that time, Dizzy and Buddy were the gods of baseball on the boob tube. Very shortly after the success of the Game of the Week, both Red Barber and Mel Allen made the transition from radio to bring us their talents. A new young guy by the name of Vin Scully came along early in that decade as well.
But for an impressionable little kid in the early stages of falling in love with America’s pastime, ol’ Diz was the bee’s knees. Dizzy had a brother, Paul, who pitched with him for the St Louis Cardinals in the 1930’s. Paul, naturally enough, earned his own nickname: he was called Daffy. Those ‘30’s Cardinals teams also had a guy named Ducky (Joe Medwick); and another who was called The Wild Horse of the Osage. That was one of two nicknames for Johnny Martin...the other was Pepper.
Dizzy, Daffy, Ducky, and Pepper, The Wild Horse of the Osage...that’s when baseball was fun and filled with characters. But that was the ‘30’s and my introduction to Dizzy and his utter disregard for--or grasp of--proper English usage came along 20-odd years later. In answer to a question during his playing heyday about who the best pitchers in the big leagues might be, he answered , “Me and Paul,” boldly predicting the two of them would win 40 games together that year. They won 49.
It took years for elementary and secondary school teachers to instill in me the grammatically correct form of that phrase, “Paul and I…”
Old Diz got me hooked on the stars of my childhood, and I spent close to 90% of my weekly allowance on 5-cent packs of baseball cards with a slab of brick-hard bubble gum. How hard was that gum, you ask...if you had about 40 of them you could lay a pretty solid good-as-concrete base for a sizeable dog house. My dogs have always been indoor dogs, and as a result I was put in the position of having to break those little pink bricks into shards and trying to chew them into a softened wad that might be blown into a bubble if my lungs would hold out. It seldom worked out.
Like all little kids in the ‘50’s, I fantasized about becoming a Major Leaguer and played a ton of sandlot ball with all the other young baby boomers in the neighborhood.
Even as I played, though, running through my childlike mind was a play by play in my voice, pretending to be Dizzy Dean. I was more excited by the prospect of traveling from ballpark to ballpark, meeting all the stars and then describing the action for the TV audience. It mattered not at all that some of the things he said were nearly indecipherable: “He shouldn’t hadn’t oughta swang, “ for example. Or “Don’t fail to miss tomorrow’s game.” English teachers finally called him out as a bad influence on their students. His response: “So, Teach, you learn ‘em English, I’ll learn ‘em baseball.”
Dizzy Dean finished his formal education after second grade, and it was said of him, “He never learned how to play baseball because he never had to. It was as natural to him as if he had been born to do it.” He took his detractors to task with a typically immodest jibe: “A lot of people saying “isn’t” instead of “ain’t, ain’t eatin’.”
Growing up listening to Dizzy Dean was probably a near-universal guilty pleasure for millions of kids like me (or is it “like I”?) Not that it matters.
Jay Hanna Dean died in 1974, leaving behind probably three generations of baseball fans whose lives were touched either by witnessing his incredible pitching skills, or by having him learn us the game he loved. He was good at both, and as he was often quoted, “It ain’t braggin’ if you can back it up.”
You done good, Diz, and I’m betting you slud home safe at the Pearly Gates.
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.