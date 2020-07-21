Editor,
District Attorney Salsman is putting politics before peoples’ lives in Bradford County. It is a shame that politics has taken precedence over conscious with some of our elected officials.
Thank goodness New York State, which has a much better record for requiring people to wear masks, is close enough for those of us at risk to do our shopping there. If stores in the Valley are seeing fewer customers, look to DA Salsman.
If it is safer to shop where precautions are the norm, and non-compliance will be prosecuted, guess where people who want to stay safe are going to go?
Shame on you, Mr. Salsman, and shame on the legislators who are trying to limit Governor Wolf’s ability to ensure the safety of the people of Pennsylvania.
It is time to put pressure on our elected officials to do the right thing instead of playing politics with our lives.
Marilyn Palmer
Athens
