The residents of Athens and vicinity in 1894 had in their midst a noble institution where a scientific course of medical treatment was administered for the liquor disease and the morphine, tobacco and drug habits. The institute was at 225 South Main street in Athens now the Lowery Funeral Home and it was called the Bedal Gold Cure Institute.
Since the institute was founded in 1892, the number of persons received for treatment grew steadily, and in 1894 the management, Major W. H. H. Gore and ex-sheriff W. W. Brown, found it necessary to fit up another story of the Institute to accommodate the increasing number of patients, so accordingly carpenters, painters, paper hangers and other workmen were put to work, and in a few days had changed the interior of the upper portion of the building ready for the institute furnishings. The rooms were handsomely furnished. Pleasant second story front rooms were set apart expressly for the accommodation of female patients and their attending female nurses; and a thorough renovation of the entire interior of the building was made and everything presented a clean and wholesome appearance. The institute was a model one, and it was well regulated and properly managed. It was well situated and admirably constructed for the purpose for which it was used. The claims which it put forward for popular recognition were commanding success, and the testimonials that were abundantly furnished by graduates gave evidence of its worthiness. The institute offered the patient strict seclusion and privacy and was without any disagreeable features surrounding its patrons whatever. In fact, it was as pleasant as one’s home. It was convenient to the post office and all the principal business places in Athens. Patients had the advantage of expert medical attention, and in addition experienced and trained attendants were employed to attend to, every want both in the daytime and during the night. Hundreds of men and women were dying in that time period of alcoholism and the morphine and tobacco habits, and many of them were ignorant of the golden remedies administered at the institution, and it would have been time well spent for anyone who had the good of mankind at heart or who were at all interested, in the cause of temperance to pay the Institute a short visit and have its workings explained and note the great good that was being done by the Bedal Gold Cure treatment. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday were set aside as regular visiting days, but if those days were not convenient, one could come at another time. Visitors, as well as patients were always welcome, and it afforded the management much pleasure to show them through the institute and give them all the information they could regarding the treatment and excellent results accomplished. The usefulness of the Bedal Cure as a remedial measure could scarcely be overestimated, when the effectiveness and success of this particular treatment won an enviable reputation with the patients upon whom it was employed, and rendered them so enthusiastic in its recommendations as to insist upon its employment for all their friends similarly afflicted, whom they were able to influence. It must have necessarily possessed some intrinsic value to be so highly esteemed and complimented. In fact, practically considered, the Bedal Gold Cure was classed as a successful method of cure and was well deserving the consideration of all.
The Historical and Descriptive Review of Nebraska, 1892 said the following about Dr. Marshall D. Bedal: One of the most gratifying examples of ably conducted concerns in the West is the institute at Blair Nebraska, of the celebrated Bedal Gold Cure Co. (capital stock $ 50,000 this would be $1,404, 730.77 in 2019) which has become so well known on account of its many radical cures of all humanity afflicted with the disease of the cup.
If you have a friend who is addicted to the liquor habit, and who has not the will power to quit it of his own accord, inform him that at the Bedal Institute he can be cured within a period of three weeks. The Bedal Cure Treatment is the safest and most thoroughly known. Drinking men from nearly every walk of life are being cured. It matters not whether you are a beer, wine, or whisky drinker, steady or periodical, we can cure you, the usual period for treatment is three weeks. The cost is $50.
Dr. M. D. Bedal, the gentleman who made the discovery of this Gold Cure, is president of the company and is also the physician who is in charge. He administers all the medicine and looks carefully after all patrons of the institute. He also prepares all the medicine that is used in the Bedal Gold Cure institutes in other states where a franchise has been purchased.
Dr. Bedal is forty-six years of age, before commencing the study of medicine he was for three years a student in the University of Chicago. From there he went to the Miami Medical College of Cincinnati, Ohio, where he took the three years or graded course in medicine, graduating in March 1874.
The story went on to say that he treated a good number of patients and cured a number of the worst cases without a single failure.
Dr. Bedal died in 1908.
Maj. William H. H. Gore a great grandson of Obadiah Gore. Served as a druggist in Towanda but gave up this concern and raised a company of volunteers and was subsequently mustered into the service as CoI. of the 6th Penna’s Reserves April 22, 1861. He mustered out of service April 11, 1864, and returned home, where he again took up the activities of druggist in Athens. Major Gore died in 1922 and had been retired for some years before his death.
William W. Brown the partner in the Bedal Gold Institute in Athens, was also a veteran of the Civil War. I find no evidence in the Inventory of the Bradford County Court House Archives that he ever served as sheriff. Brown and his son Arthur became the proprietors of the Bedal Institute as time went on. I find 225 South Main Street listed as Bedal Gold Institute last in 1910. After that it is listed as the Athens Sanitarium. Arthur Brown and his son were later involved with the Farmers Bank of Athens and the Athens Motor Company. Major William W. Brown died in 1922.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
