According to the Towanda Daily Review a fire broke out in what was known as the old Wilbur House barn in the rear of the Newberry five and ten cent store (located at 148 Desmond Street in 1926) at 3 o’clock in the morning May 28, 1926. The fire did damage to the amount of $10,000 (value in 2019 $141,868.00) before it was subdued, according to the unofficial estimates made that morning.
The barn was completely ruined, while the building occupied by Spitzer & Herman, upholsters and proprietors of Valley Awning Works, listed in the 1926 directory as being in the rear of 117 South Elmer Ave., adjoining the barn was also destroyed, besides windows being broken by the heat in the rear of the I. A. Samuels jewelry store, Bolich Brothers hardware store and the C. L. Burlingham dry goods store.
The fire was believed to have started from a short circuit in the northeast corner of the old barn which was owned by Maney and Page estates of Athens and Bolich Brothers. Maney was a successful builder in the valley many of our buildings in Sayre and Athens are to his credit. The fire blazed fiercely, but within 15 minutes after the alarm had been turned in, there were seven streams of water being thrown on it by members of the Sayre Fire Department and also the Lehigh Valley Railroad Fire Department which was also called to the scene.
This was the second fire in the immediate neighborhood, which is in the heart of Sayre’s business district within a year, a garage and barn further up the same alleyway burned in the fall of 1925. The work of the firemen in confining the blaze to the two old structures and preventing its spread to the buildings on Desmond street across the alleyway received favorable comment from allover the borough that morning.
Spitzer & Herman estimated their loss at between $3,000 and $4,000, and it was partially covered by insurance. The old Wilbur barn, built in 1881, was constructed of the best materials available in that day, and it was still in good condition, and was in daily use. Its value was placed at several thousand dollars. The loss was only partially covered. The Wilbur House hotel and barn were constructed by Robert A. Packer beginning in 1881 and the hotel was called the Packer House. Robert Packer died in 1883 before the hotel was completed and when it opened April 28, 1884 it was named at the desire of Robert Packer, after E. P. Wilbur, of Bethlehem, PA President of the Lehigh Valley Railroad so it became the Wilbur House.
Less than $100 damage was done to the Newberry store, this being principally from water seeping through the roof, where it was played by firemen to check the spread of the flames. The losses to Mr. Burlingham and Bolich Brothers were also small, being principally confined to the cracked windows and water.
Firemen played streams on all the nearby buildings at the height of the fire to check the spread of flames. The fire was discovered by Officer Harold Davis and he immediately sent in the alarm calling out the entire fire department. Within a few seconds the men from the borough hall were at work on the fire. The borough hall is at the south end of the alleyway on which the buildings were located and only a few feet away.
This was the second fire to occupy the attention of the fire department during the night. An alarm was turned in shortly after 10 o’clock the same night for a fire in the dump on North Lehigh avenue near Seneca street. Bonfires built by boys of the neighborhood had eaten into the refuse so that it was necessary for the department to be called to extinguish it.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society; He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
