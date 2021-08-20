Editor,

Not everything that is by the curb is free. If it doesn’t have “FREE” on it, do not assume that it is without the courtesy of asking.

Case, in point, good people who live locally love to garden. As their family consists of two, they have an abundance of fresh vegetables that they willingly shared with strangers. For many years they have placed vegetables at the curb on their privately owned card sized table so that the elderly and those walking to work at the hospital may enjoy a home-grown vegetable without all the work.

Unfortunately, one day (recently), the table was taken, hopefully by someone who “thought” it was “free,” and didn’t bother to ask, rather than a deliberate act of malice.

Either way, this action by unknown person(s) who took the table has now made the owners question their faith in humanity. As a result of this action there will no longer be free fresh vegetables for the elderly who always visited the table or those of us who walked by on our way to work with eager anticipation of what would be on the table today.

Actions have consequences, if it’s by the curb, but doesn’t have free on it, then ask before you take it. That’s the right thing to do. And, please remember not everything by the curb is free.

Cindy Millard

Sayre

