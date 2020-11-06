The Tioga-Nichols toll bridge which was in operation until 1952 was one of the only privately owned toll bridges in the state of New York. The bridge connected State highway 282 with Route 17.
Its first charter was granted in 1829 and the last structure at the site was constructed in 1899 under a fifty-year franchise which expired on January 1, 1949. A copy of the first charter dated April 18, 1829, was entitled. “An act to incorporate the Smithboro and Nichols Bridge company.” This act passed by the legislature on that date and is included in the state history chapter 179, laws of 1829.
Among other provisions were a capital stock of six hundred shares of twenty dollars each. Isaac S. Boardman, Nehemiah Platt and John Corvell were commissioners to open the books receiving subscriptions to the capital stock of the corporation. When sufficient monies were subscribed the corporation was then entitled “to erect a bridge across the Susquehanna river between the towns of Tioga and Nichols in the county of Tioga, below Schoonover’s island and nearly opposite the dwelling house of Isaac Boardman as shall be found advisable.”
The act continued: “Whenever the said bridge shall be completed and the fact certified by one of the judges of the county courts of the said county of Tioga, the said corporation may erect a gate at either end of the said bridge and demand and receive a toll not exceeding the following rates, to wit: Every four wheeled pleasure carriage drawn by two horses, twenty-five cents; if drawn by four horses thirty-one cents; every two wheeled pleasure carriage, ten cents; every wagon or cart drawn by four horses or oxen nineteen cents and if drawn by two horses or oxen, ten cents; every one-horse cart, wagon, sleigh or cutter, eight cents; every foot passenger, two cents; every horse, jack, mule or head of meat cattle, two cents; every sheep or hog one cent; but all persons going to and returning from places of religious worship, going to and returning from a grist mill with grist, going to and returning from training when doing duty in the militia, shall be exempt from paying any toll.
The act also provided that “persons forcibly passing the toll gate without paying the legal toll should forfeit eight times the amount of legal toll, to be recovered by action of debt with costs of suit. Likewise, if any toll gatherer shall unreasonably delay or hinder any passenger at the gate, or shall demand or receive more than the legal toll, he shall for every offense forfeit the sum of five dollars, to be recovered with costs, to the use of the person unreasonably delayed hindered or defrauded.”
The act covered a three-year period after which it was to expire. When the three years had elapsed and the bridge was not yet built the act was extended another year, during which time the bridge was built. On April 19, 1867, an act was passed by the legislature to extend the charter and increase the capital stock of the Smithboro-Nichols toll bridge. In this act the franchise was extended to April 18, 1899, and the capital stock was increased to $24,000 by the addition of 600 new shares of stock at twenty dollars per share.
In 1899 the last franchise was granted for a period of fifty years and the new bridge was built under the new corporation of the Tioga and Nichols Bridge company. The new corporation issued capital stock to the extent of $30,000 and the number of shares were set at 600 with a 50 per cent par value. Its board of directors numbered five and included Harry B. Winter, Smithboro; S.S. Inscho, Smithboro; Eugene E. Bailey, Smithboro; D. B. Thomas, Hoopers Valley, and M. J. Lawrence, Hoopers Valley.
In 1937 a campaign was begun to do away with the Tioga-Nichols toll bridge and either make the bridge state owned or have the state construct a new bridge.
Residents of Nichols were strong in their conviction that a bridge should be built at or near Nichols. For years thousands of quarters had been handed the toll bridge owners by farmers living on both sides of the river, dealing with creamery, feed stores, markets and stores lying on the opposite side of the river from their farms. They believed that the thousands of dollars they gave the state government each year in taxes should warrant some attention from the department of public works and that the state should pay some attention to the pleas of hundreds of inconvenienced residents living on both sides of the river.
Because a toll-free bridge would mean a big saving to the farmers and more trade on both sides of the Susquehanna, businessmen in Waverly, Nichols, Smithboro, Barton and Tioga Center were anxious to see a toll-free bridge.
In February of 1948 there were two bills pending in Albany, NY. A proposal to centralize the schools on the Town of Nichols with the Tioga Central School District was under discussion and would receive added impetus if bills pending in the State Legislature to eliminate the Nichols-Smithboro toll bridge over the Susquehanna River were passed.
On Monday April 8, 1948 Gov. Thomas E. Dewey vetoed a bill that authorized the purchase of the Nichols toll bridge for $30,000. The bill was sponsored by Assemblyman Myron D. Albro of Lounsberry. Gov. Dewey’s chief reason for the veto was that the state was considering relocating Route 17 in the vicinity of Nichols.
On Wednesday April 13, 1949, the Albro bill authorizing the purchase and maintenance of the Tioga-Nichols toll bridge was signed by Governor Thomas Dewey.
On July 29, 1952, after years of trying to have it abolished, the state finally purchased the four span 80 feet long structure for $30,000.
On that day it was made a free bridge and ended the job of toll collector which had been held by David Goodnough of Smithboro since 1921.
The low bid for repairing the bridge was made by the Conn Welding and Machine company of New Castle, PA at a cost of $105,920.75. The bridge was repaired and maintained by the state until 1972 when it was replaced. The 1899 bridge was then demolished.
The toll bridge, center of a battle lasting for many years among Tioga countians who sought to eliminate its toll features, was the last privately owned toll bridge in New York State.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
