A couple of matters of utmost importance for your consideration.
If you have followed my ramblings in this space for any length of time, you’ve likely heard me mention my lifelong interest in the night sky. I’ve been a subscriber to “ASTRONOMY” magazine for probably 40 years, and I never fail to read it cover to cover. In each issue you will find a depiction of the night sky as seen that month near 35 degrees north latitude. Here in Athens, PA, we are at approximately 41.5 degrees north latitude, so close enough to be pretty accurate from my front yard.
On the same page you’ll find a calendar of events worthy of note whether you are--as I am — a rank amateur with a small telescope, or a professional astronomer at a major observatory. It provides date and time for the phases of the moon, eclipses when they crop up, conjunctions of the planets, like the Jupiter-Saturn show (hyped in the media as The Christmas Star) on the 21st of last month that we, of course, got cheated out of seeing thanks to a month-long cloud cover. You’ll also be alerted to meteor showers and when best to see them. Last month the Geminid meteor shower peaked between 11:00pm on the 13th and early in the morning on the 14th. It was glorious! Up to 100 meteors an hour streaked across the night sky...but of course we were under a cloud cover and saw nothing. Astronomy is a maddening hobby.
And yet I still get excited every time there’s a star-filled sky to gaze at, just like I did when I was a Cub Scout and my brother would lift me off my feet to peer through the eyepiece of his telescope as he explained what I was looking at.
Last Thursday...the 14th of January..was a special day. Let me explain briefly: as we zip along on our earthly orbital path around the sun, we are either catching up to or running ahead of all the other planets in their orbits, at distances ranging from tens of millions of miles to over two billion miles. Each year there comes a day--different for each one — when we line up perfectly and that planet appears to be stationary for that short span of time. The 14th was one of those days, and Astronomy Magazine implied in no uncertain terms that we should plant our butts in our favorite chair and not move at all, starting at 9:00 that morning. I quote, “Uranus is stationary, 9AM EST.”
If Astronomy magazine instructs me to do something, by golly, I’m going to do it! I sat like a lump for hours, wondering how long I had to remain stationary. There are those who would say that maybe I sometimes interpret things too literally.
Another subject that borders on earth-shakingly important, and this one was brought to my attention by my wife. Allow me to preface the discussion...there are two kinds of cereal eaters in the world: those who, like myself, get every morsel and every drop of milk out of the bowl every time; and then there are those who are like Karen. She has never eaten an entire bowl of cereal in her life. There are always flakes, or bits of fruit or almonds clinging to the inner walls of the dish when she’s done. Always.
Just a few days ago she pointed out the fact that a single Rice Krispie left to dry against the surface of the bowl will, in very short order, become harder than diamond and stick to its final resting spot like a dot of superglue. You can’t chisel that little snap crackle or pop from its moorings. This reality led us to a lengthy conversation that put our full intellectual armory on display. Our house fairly rang with high IQ bits of wisdom. I was reminded of an old Simon and Garfunkel song, “The Dangling Conversation”: “You read your Emily Dickinson, and I my Robert Frost.” Here at El Rancho Davis, it’s closer to “You read your Danielle Steele and I my Calvin and Hobbes.”
Among the things we agreed upon: Special K Red Berries bear no resemblance to strawberries whatever. You could soak those supposed strawberry slices in milk for a week and they would still be hardened tasteless cardboard disks. Dreadful. Shredded wheat biscuits, the classic large ones or the mini-frosted version that I absolutely adore, are in reality nothing less than throat-constricting, choke inducing, weapons composed of porcupine quills that have been genetically altered to appeal to our taste buds, while at the same time clouding our recognition of impending doom.
Lastly, there is the issue of trying to eat any flake based cereal fast enough to beat the clock that ticks down within seconds to the moment when the whole bowlful of cereal is a sodden mass of shapeless tablet paper--the kind you had in first grade to practice writing your numbers between the lines. It’s a race that can’t be won.
As I said, El Rancho Davis is without question one of the great centers of philosophical reasoning in the modern age. Unfortunately, there’s little to look forward to now until the next time Astronomy Magazine tells me Uranus is stationary.
