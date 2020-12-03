Growing pains
Come on. Grow up. Isn’t it time to put on your “big boy” pants and admit that you got defeated. Really. Come on. Get over it. Grow up. Be a man.
80,000 votes
Trumpsters, it was not 8, 80, 800, 8,000 but by 80,000 that you were beat in Pennsylvania. I hope someone totals your golf card when you’re finished. You need to put your big boy pants on, get a big mirror, put your pointer finger and thumb together, point into the mirror and say “you’re fired.”
Where is nowhere, Pa.?
Could someone tell me where Nowhere, Pennsylvania is? Seems Biden received 682,000 mail-in votes from Nowhere in Pennsylvania. I also see Michigan, Nevada, Wisconsin and Georgia have a Nowhere in their states.
Thanking the Borough
I’d like to thank Sayre Borough for holding the Christmas parade in spite of the criticism they may have seen in Soundoff. I went there with my grandsons. There was social distancing, we wore masks as did everybody else. I think that it was a nice parade.; not as big and maybe not as joyful as in other years, but it still was something to do to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season and I’d like to thank them for holding it because I think everybody was safe and it was a great time.
Internet access question
Why don’t residents of Milltown have internet service provided by internet access. Mayor, borough manager, and council, do your job and get it over here. It’s been several years now.
Chicken alert
This is a chicken alert. We love to eat chicken, but look at them in our neighbor’s back yard. If anyone in Athens, Pa. feels the need to raise chickens, move to the country. Let them roam freely. This is a plea to the borough council: Please do not allow chickens in Athens.
