The clock is ticking. The next few hours could become messy. Messy…maybe. Carnage…hoping not. The clock is ticking.
I have, on more than one occasion, extolled the virtues of—and poked fun at the idiosyncrasies of—our svelte, trim, lovely Sheltie, Maizie. Three and a half years old now, she came into our home at about seven weeks and has been, over all, a wonderful addition to the family. Except for the always surprising moments of barking madness, when she springs to her feet already on a dead run through the house like she’s stealing home for the winning run, bellowing her presence for absolutely no reason. That, we could live without.
There have been an uncountable number of generations in her descent from her wolf ancestors, but the instinctual memory of hunting with The Pack is still a part of her DNA. Frighteningly so.
A full quarter-pound stick of butter leapt to freedom in the kitchen this morning at the instant that it was shed of its wrapper, landing with a quiet thud on the tile floor. In less time than it takes to bend over and pick it up, the resident timber wolf flashed in from two rooms away, scooping the unmarked eight tablespoons of lightly salted buttery deliciousness into her slobbering maw like she was dragging down a weakened caribou for a midday snack. Never even broke stride, and was gone, back to her Pack den under the computer desk where she resisted all attempts to steal her trophy kill.
The clock is ticking.
There will come a time before this night has passed when our timber wolf wannabe will regret her eagerness and her gluttony.
For now, she seems content to be dozing, smallish, distinctly non-wolf paws randomly running in her sleep as she leads her pack through the details of her successful hunt in her dreams. I’m sure it would be a more exciting tale if butter had bones that she could describe the crunching of in her massive wolfen jaws. It is, after all, hard for butter to run away.
We are now nearly twenty-four hours into our vigil and nothing untoward has happened. It’s like our forty-pound predator/carnivore has evolved a digestive system fit for a dairy fetish. I might have known…it’s remarkable how quickly---voraciously---she can dispatch an unattended bowl of ice cream, disproving in the process the myth that chocolate kills canines. Rocky road, chocolate marshmallow, fudge revel, all my favorites have fallen victim to her insatiable appetite for destruction. Stupid dog.
A couple of generations ago, there was a nationally famous radio commentator named Paul Harvey. Half way into his daily segment, he would always say, “Page Two…”
Well, here’s page two of today’s column:
I have spent sixty-one years of my life as a diehard fan of Detroit’s baseball team, the Tigers. During that span, my team has posted twenty-nine losing seasons, some of them spectacularly abysmal—in 2003, for example, they set the all-time American League record for losses in a single season. They played 162 games and lost 119 of them. Only the newborn New York Mets ever lost more---120 losses in 1962.
Over the six-plus decades of my undying support, the Bengal Kittens have rewarded me with 4855 victories and 4886 losses (and counting). As I write, this, they have the worst record in the Majors…they’ve lost 71 of the 101 games played to date. By the time you read this, it will certainly be worse. They would have to win 51 of their final 61 games just to break even. They are so far below mediocre it’s ridiculous. And yet, each day I awaken with hope in my heart, only to have that optimism crushed by their unnatural ability to find a new way to lose nearly every game. I pray quietly for a two game winning streak after each isolated W. I don’t even get to pray very often.
Oh, there have been glorious times…we won 101 games in 1961—and finished eight games out of first place because the hated Yankees were better. We had Colavito and Cash, who combined for 96 Home Runs; they had Maris and Mantle, who smacked 115 between them.
We won the World Series in 1968—first one in twenty-three years; and again in 1984, but none in the ensuing thirty-five seasons. In fact, we got to the Series in ’06 and again in ’11…and racked up a total of just one win between them. Even the glory years end in mediocrity.
I wonder if anyone has ever gotten a government grant to study the psychological effects of habitually rooting for bad sports teams. I may be onto something here: I spent two baseball seasons attending game after game in the old D.C. Stadium, watching the hapless Washington Senators of the late 1960’s pile up loss after loss; I’ve been an NFL Redskins fan since the late ‘70’s and they’ve been worthless for more than half of that time; Penn State basketball is an ongoing source of annual disappointment, men more than women, but both, really. There is, of course, great solace in rooting for PSU women’s volleyball and men’s wrestling, but is that enough to offset all the heartbreak of the others? Geez, my dog eats a stick of butter and nothing happens!
And people wonder why I dwell on life’s absurdities…what else is there?
Contact Lloyd Davis at ldpsu74@yahoo.com
