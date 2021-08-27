By Henry Farley
In 1903 Dana R. Stephens president, Charles Fraley vice president, and Arthur E. Allyn secretary and treasurer founded the D. R. Stephens Creamery Co. in Sayre. Stephens had moved to Athens from East Smithfield and secured his capable partners and purchased land on Bradford Street in Sayre. Stephens controlled several creameries in this and neighboring counties. It was in this business that he built his principal success.
According to the Assessment records for Sayre Borough Third Ward Stephens sold the business to the Edson brothers of Philadelphia in 1912. The Edson’s began a gradual expansion, including the erection of new and larger buildings ands the steady acquisition of machinery and devices that kept the company steadily abreast of the times.
In March of 1915 the United States Government awarded a contract to the Sayre Creamery and cold Storage Company to furnish 300,000 pounds of butter to be put in five-pound tubs, and 100,000 pounds in 60-pound tubs. From the fact that the government selected plants where the specifications could be met spoke very highly for the Sayre company, which operated the creameries at Sayre, Smithfield, Burlington, Windham and Troy.
In May of 1925 the Sayre Creamery was notified that they received a contract awarded by the United States government, whereby they were to furnish the government 100,000 pounds of butter for use in the navy. The butter was made at the Sayre plant and was of the highest quality. The government had an inspector at the plant constantly. It was packed in five-pound hermetically sealed tins which preserved it in all climates.
In 1919 the Sayre Creamery plant began to request a sewer connection from Sayre Borough. The borough was not in favor of connecting the plant due to the distance it was from existing sewer lines. David E. Peterson manager of the plant explained to the borough that the plan was to enlarge the plant by adding the machinery for the manufacture of ice cream and an addition was also planned for the ice manufacturing plant to have the capacity to produce ten tons of ice a day. The plant would have the capacity to produce 160 gallons of ice cream an hour. This according to Peterson was conditional depending on the decision of the borough to make the sewer connection.
“Sayre is almost an ideal location from the shipping standpoint but if we cannot have a sewer connection, we must move our plant,” said Mr. Peterson.
In the spring of 1921 the council was still trying to make a decision regarding the sewer lines for the creamery. Finally, after two ordinances were passed and hours of discussion regarding the route of the sewer pipes the work began.
In 1923 the company augmented their fleet of motor trucks to eight with the addition of three new 1923 model trucks two of the trucks were Reos and the other a large capacity White machine.
The Sayre Evening Times Industrial Edition of 1926 said “It is the proud boast of the Sayre Creamery and Cold Storage company that, more than any other business located within the borders of Bradford County, it handles in aggerate dollars and cents a greater number of products indigenous to this territory than any other firm. Daily throughout the year, between 300,000 and 400,000 pounds of milk purchased from the farmers and dairymen of Bradford County are received at the main plant on Bradford Street, Sayre. For several years past the company has done an annual business aggregating one million dollars ($15,423,898 in 2021) and its scope of activities is steadily increasing.
The two products of the company manufactured for local and district distribution—Sayrco Ice Cream and Smithfield Butter—have gained a wide and enviable reputation and made the company one of the best known of the Valley’s industrial and manufacturing interests.”
In 1920 Sayre Creamery and Cold Storage Co. started to run ads in the local papers. One ad stated “The price you pay for food is not as important as the nutritive value of what you buy. Noting is more nutritious than GOOD Ice Cream. Sayrco is the best.
An ad from May of 1920 listed the satisfied Sayrco Ice Cream dealers to include Iron Kettle Inn, Waverly Sugar Bowl, J. Yanuzzi, Candy Kitchen, Wisteria Tea Room, Ingersoll Rand Club.
In December 1923 specials for the holidays included Tutti Frutti Ice Cream, Raspberry Sherbet, Banana and Grapenut , Caramel and Chocolate-Walnut ice cream.
In 1924 Sayrco Heathized Ice Cream was advertised. Heathization was the new science of keeping air out of ice cream and instead of air, a natural food atmosphere was employed. The atmosphere was a pure dustless, sterile atmosphere called carbon dioxide.
1925 Sayrco Ice Cream can be eaten with impunity before going to bed, it will not interfere with your slumber. Try to do that with heavy cream and see what will happen.
In 1930 Harrington Ice Cream another local concern flooded the valley market and according to the Manning Company directories the Harrington Company was producing Ice Cream at the Sayre Creamery. In 1936 the Sayre Creamery and Cold Storage Company is advertising butter, beer and ice. Harringtons have moved to the building on the corner of Mohawk and Lehigh. In 1937 the owners asked to have the assessment lowered on the vacant building. This was granted and the assessment reduced from $10,000 to $1,000.
Today there is no sign of the building that stood at 122-128 Bradford Street in Sayre.
Dana R. Stephens, became the owner of the Sayre Evening Times after he sold the Creamery and Storage Co.
Henry Farley is a founding member and a current board member of the Sayre Historical Society. He is also president of the Bradford County Historical Society.
